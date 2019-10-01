Aware, Inc. Announces Appointment of Robert M. Mungovan as Chief Commercial Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading supplier of biometrics software and services, announced that Robert M. Mungovan has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 1, 2019.

Mr. Mungovan has been with Aware since June 1997 and has served as Vice President, Biometrics since 2000. Mr. Mungovan previously served as Aware's Sales and Marketing Manager, Biometrics and Imaging from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Mungovan received his Master's degree in Business Administration from Boston College, his Master's degree in Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and his bachelor's degree in Physics from Boston College.

Bob Eckel, Aware's Chief Executive Officer and President said, "We're pleased to name Rob as the Chief Commercial Officer of Aware, leveraging his expertise and industry knowledge to lead our strategic growth initiatives. Over the past several years, Rob has played a key role in the development of Aware's biometric software business and we look forward to his continued efforts in promoting our leading biometric software solutions in the government and the commercial markets."

Mr. Mungovan said, "I'm excited to be taking on the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Aware. I'm proud of the great work the team at Aware has done in developing industry-leading biometrics software solutions for governments, system integrators and solution providers worldwide. We are well positioned to bring our biometric solutions into the government and commercial markets as more and more entities are recognizing the role biometric software solutions play in improving their operations and relationships with their customers, users and employees."

Aware is a leading provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Our products include SDKs, software components, workstation applications, and a modular, centralized, service-oriented platform. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to biometric authentication and search, including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security solutions for applications including banking and payments, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

