Aware Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading AI Data Platform for employee listening, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Aware's groundbreaking technology platform, which is used by the world's most valuable and most recognized brands, captures the real-time pulse of frontline employees. By continuously listening to the entire workforce, Aware provides the C-Suite with the business context to deliver a better employee experience and new revenue opportunities. As a business, Aware lives by its values by putting employees first and empowering them to create a company culture that reflects their distinct personalities. This approach has also led to several awards for Aware, including Central Ohio's Coolest Offices, Top Mission-Driven Tech Companies and Startups, Top SaaS Startups and Tech Companies in the Midwest, and being named the winner of the inaugural Columbus Inno Madness competition.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Aware is humbled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for its annual list of best workplaces," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "At Aware, it's incredibly important that we live out our core values. If employees feel heard and valued, and they get the support they need, they are more engaged and productive, which drives a stronger culture and better business results. Not only do we experience this first-hand with Aware employees, but we see it with customers who leverage our technology."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Aware

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a leading AI data platform for employee listening that enables organizations to address the risks and opportunities of workplace intelligence. Our comprehensive platform empowers executives with key organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals address the challenges of archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market-leading vendor, Aware's best-in-class technology surfaces important insights across tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, WorkJam, and more for immediate visibility across the organization. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Lee Regal

Lumina Communications on behalf of Aware

[email protected]

SOURCE Aware