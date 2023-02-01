Aware Unveils Context API to Unify CIOs' Digital Transformation Initiatives for Unlocking Innovation and Top-line Growth

The world's top brands using Aware's Contextual Intelligence Platform and Context API unify disconnected operational data from enterprise workflows, communication platforms, cloud data platforms and customer journeys for a single pane of glass into the business.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leader in contextual intelligence, today unveiled the industry's first Context API providing developers with access to the platform's rich strategic, organizational and risk intelligence to transform the employee and customer experience.

A recent IDC report indicated that 85% of organizations that take actions to improve employee experience and increase employee engagement deliver a better customer experience, higher customer satisfaction, and higher revenues. But legacy systems lack an intelligent data fabric to understand "context at scale", a necessity for streamlining real-time decisions. Compounding the problem is the proliferation of hybrid work environments which has resulted in an exponential growth of unstructured data sets that existing systems simply can't manage. Today, companies operating without connectivity, context and certainty lack the ability to answer the "why" when facing real-time decisions impacting the employee experience.

"Delivering the perfect customer experience is viewed as the holy grail to accelerate top-line growth. An exceptional customer experience begins with the employee, who knows your product, business and customer better than anyone else. At Aware, we believe in the employee, but data silos destroy great employee experiences. Rich operational data is underutilized across siloed legacy systems leaving the C-Suite with the lack of certainty and confidence to make real-time dynamic decisions to empower employees," said Jeff Schumann, co-founder and CEO of Aware. "Unveiling our Context API to developers is just the next step in our journey to unify this critical, complex dataset to deliver context and an understanding of the 'why' so necessary for powering the employee and customer experience."

Aware's Contextual Intelligence Platform has equipped CIOs with organizational insights demanded by the C-Suite and needed to run and operate the company more efficiently and with less risk. Developers using Aware's Context API easily capture the outputs from its purpose-built machine learning models and apps of Aware's platform into their own applications and systems of record. By unifying data and teams across the employee and customer experience workflows, then capturing rich insights and context within the data, Aware enables companies to solve an endless number of use cases across the enterprise.

"Humans are interacting everywhere, everything is in-the-moment, and the data is massively disconnected across new and old legacy systems. This creates anxiety and hasty decision making," said Matt Pasternack, CPO of Aware. "Working with the most iconic brands in the world, we have focused the last five-plus years building Aware's unified data platform that simplifies and makes sense of the complex human behavior found in these systems. Today, our turnkey, machine learning-based platform powers our differentiated SaaS applications by delivering certainty and value to dozens of departments inside a single organization. We break down the silos that previously blocked innovation and empathy across business units and also their customers. We know there are hundreds, if not thousands, more use-cases to be unlocked – that's why we are launching Aware's Context API."

Business units led by Chief Data Officers, CTOs, and CPOs view Aware's Platform and API strategy as a mission-critical engine for accelerating innovation, while simultaneously consolidating technology, reducing the risks of data sprawl and saving uncontrolled cloud spending. Additionally, Aware fuels an accelerated software development lifecycle process to meet their internal customer's demands, all without heavy architecture platform lift and dynamic data governance controls that this data requires.

"We are already seeing real interest from our current customers in having Aware expose the Context API to their data science and MLOps teams, in order to build and deploy customer-specific ML models," said Jason Morgan, Head of Data Science for Aware. "I've lived it on the other side, enterprises invest millions into data science teams and they struggle to access the data in a secure and reliable way, beyond that, the bigger challenge becomes having a vehicle to quickly deploy the models in a production environment and provide business value. The Aware platform was built to solve both these challenges."

