Aware Welcomes Kevin Bobowski as Chief Marketing Officer

Market Innovator Appoints SaaS Industry Veteran to Accelerate Growth and Market Leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading collaboration intelligence platform, welcomes Kevin Bobowski as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Bobowski brings nearly 20 years of SaaS experience building world-class brands, developing high-performing teams, and driving business impact. He leads Aware's go-to-market strategy, including brand marketing, product marketing, demand generation, field marketing and sales development for Aware's full suite of collaboration solutions.

"Our cutting-edge organizational and risk intelligence platform generates incredible insights and solves important business challenges that protect companies and their most valuable asset—their people," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "I'm thrilled to have Kevin Bobowski join our executive leadership team and lead the charge in sharing our story with the world. His proven track record of success will strengthen Aware's go-to-market strategy and position as a market innovator."

Most recently, Mr. Bobowski was the CMO of Siteimprove, a leading enterprise platform that turns content into revenue. Prior to Siteimprove, Bobowski served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Aurea Software, where he and his organization operated a marketing center of excellence for Aurea Software and other ESW Capital portfolio companies. Previously, Bobowski served as the SVP of Marketing at BrightEdge, the CMO at Act-On Software, and led demand generation at ExactTarget and Salesforce.com, where his team fueled the company's growth through a successful IPO in 2012 and acquisition by Salesforce for $2.5 billion.

"With its ambitious vision and cutting-edge platform, Aware is perfectly positioned to enable enterprises to unlock value from the massive volume of digital conversations happening in today's workplace," said Bobowski. "Aware has quickly become mission-critical for any digital transformation and is on a trajectory to revolutionize the enterprise collaboration market in a way that observability platforms such as Datadog, Splunk and Elastic have reshaped their markets."

About Aware

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a global leader in collaboration intelligence that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, WorkJam, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform empowers executives with organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals to address the modern challenges of enterprise collaboration: archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a strategic platform integration partner to Microsoft, Slack, and Workplace from Meta. AstraZeneca, Memorial Health System, Sun Life Financial, BT Group, Farmers Insurance and Mercado Libre are among the global business leaders that trust Aware for collaboration intelligence. Aware is consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market leading vendor, distinguished in 2022 reports: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions; Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions; Vendor Identification for Data Loss Prevention Toolkit. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

