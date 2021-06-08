Awareness about Less Sodium Consumption and rising Utilization among many Applications to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Kosher Salt Market, Opines TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The kosher salt market will observe promising growth between 2020 and 2030 owing to its increasing popularity among various food products and the rising importance among a considerable chunk of the populace. Kosher salt has lower sodium content as compared to sodium salt. This advantage bodes well for the growth of the kosher salt market. Many other similar benefits will significantly impact the growth of the kosher salt market across the assessment period.

'Kosher' word is derived from the process of koshering. The koshering process involves cleaning meat and assuring that it is devoid of parasites or microbes. Kosher salt was earlier used as a component for cleaning meat and extracting blood.

Kosher salt is a coarse-grained salt type. It has a flaky structure and not much different in terms of taste when compared to sodium salt. The flake structure makes kosher salt different from sodium salt. In addition, kosher salt contains fewer additives like iodine. All these factors help in increasing the growth rate of the kosher salt market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a point-to-point analysis on every aspect of the kosher salt market. The TMR analysts predict the kosher salt market to record a CAGR of ~6 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global kosher salt market is prognosticated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.5 bn.

A positive growth trajectory is expected for the kosher salt market barring the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing utilization of kosher salt among chefs, due to its purity quotient will have a large impact on the growth. Research and development activities are also sowing the seeds of growth for the kosher salt market.

Key Findings of the Report

Low Sodium Content Consumption plays a Crucial Role in the Growth of the Kosher Salt Market

Excessive consumption of sodium can be harmful to health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high sodium consumption can result in various health disorders. The WHO also recommends that the total sodium content consumed in a day should not exceed 1500 mg. A tablespoon of sodium salt contains 2325 mg of sodium, whereas kosher salt contains 1120 mg sodium. This difference in sodium content brings excellent growth opportunities for the kosher salt market.

Inclining Meat Consumption to Add Extra Stars of Growth

The global consumption of meat has risen considerably over the years. Kosher salt is used for extracting impurities and blood from the meat for long. It is still used for the same process. Therefore, with the changing fitness trend and the rising popularity of animal-based protein among many individuals around the world, the demand for kosher salt will increase exponentially in the coming years.

Rapid Urbanization to Bring Immense Growth Prospects

The trend of urbanization is spreading like wildfire across many regions and countries. With the rising urbanization levels and the increasing disposable income, many people are concentrating on maintaining adequate fitness levels. Hence, all these aspects bring tremendous growth prospects for the kosher salt market.

Kosher Salt Market: Vital Growth Drivers

Heightening number of meat lovers across the globe will have a positive impact on the growth of the kosher salt market.

A rise in the number of restaurants and food chains coupled with innovations in food types will lay a red carpet of growth across the kosher salt market.

