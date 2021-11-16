Awareness of Water Sanitation & Hygiene Practices after COVID-19 Fluctuates Demand in Different Markets - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water, sanitation, and hygiene practices emerged as a critical component in controlling and preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many measures were taken by the government to reduce the spread of the disease, with particular emphasis on avoiding large crowds and social distancing from others. Some of them being frequent handwashing with soap and avoiding touching one's face. The lockdown for almost a year in 2020 also caused a change in consumer behaviour thus there were a lot of demand and supply chain disruptions in many related markets.

All of the demand and supply chain disruptions encouraged analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on consumer goods and retail technology across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The scarcity of freshwater resources combined with increasing demand for water in several arid areas, as these areas lack sources of surface water such as rivers and lakes has resulted in an increasing number of desalination plants worldwide. The water desalination market is expected to reach USD 28.13 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.32%. The increasing adoption of renewable energy to generate freshwater is gaining traction in the market as traditional technologies need a huge amount of energy to run, making them expensive and unfeasible for use in developing countries.

The Middle East & Africa emerged as the largest market for water desalination and accounted for a share of 48.57%. Along with the technological developments an increase in tourism, particularly in the Middle East region is likely to stress the water resources in the region. Companies are progressively providing integrated solutions and are continuing support their customers needs. In 2019, Evoqua Water Technologies was appointed as a key partner by an enviro-tech company, CleanBay Renewables, for its Westover, Maryland bio-refinery for mission-critical water treatment solutions

Decentralized Water Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Decentralized water treatment has been gaining popularity in schools and small commercial spaces due to increased health-related issues. Offices, hospitals, hotels, and other commercial sectors have also gained a significant share in the decentralized water treatment market. Water treatment technologies are evolving to meet the changing demand of this new century. The most significant trends that have evolved in the market include high-rate solids separation, nutrient control, fixed film biological treatment, and membrane processes, which provide several opportunities for the market growth. The decentralized water treatment market is expected to reach USD 39.48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.70% in the forecast period. Decentralized water treatment systems use less energy and water, secure nutrients for valuable use, and operate at a cost below traditional treatment system.

Vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors, who are active in towns and small regions. These small vendors have a presence all over their marketplace and thus acquiring them gives an edge to vendors. Vendors can also boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. Major vendors in the market are Darley, Ayala Water & Ecology, BioKube, BioMicrobics, DuPont, etc.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Water treatment chemicals have been used in different industries and municipal and commercial organizations for ages. However, with advances in science and technology, several vendors have started developing various types of water treatment equipment. Ultrafiltration systems, vacuum evaporation and distillation, paper bed filters, reverse osmosis, solid bowl centrifuges, and vacuum filters are some examples of water treatment equipment used to clean polluted water in urban areas. Over the years, increasing population, government regulations to control water pollution, and high awareness among people regarding the detrimental effects of dirty water on the environment and health have boosted the demand for water treatment chemicals. The water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% and is projected to reach USD 38,119.46 million by 2026.

Over the last decade, several companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to have better access to raw materials, production and distribution facilities, and R&D capabilities. Recently Evoqua Water Technologies acquired ArrMaz, a global leader in specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, mining, and infrastructure markets. In November 2020, Croda International PLC announced its plans to acquire Iberchem, a Spanish-home products company, for Euro 820 million.

