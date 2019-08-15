Awarenics Introduces Belly-Rub Pups™, Adorable Plush Toys That Provide a Playful Approach to a Serious Topic - Stress

MATZENDORF, Switzerland, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awarenics today introduced Belly-Rub Pups , adorable plush toys that provide a fun and unique method of stress-relief for users of all ages. Designed to playfully introduce proven stress management techniques through a unique three-step stress-relief approach of rub belly-breathe-laugh, Belly-Rub Pups are available in four unique characters, each standing for their own way of dealing with stress - Frankie (mindfulness), Chica Loca (exercise & fitness), Norman (mental health) and Romeo (pure love). The Indiegogo Campaign which launches today with a funding goal of $20,000 USD, features limited Early Bird specials of $25 USD, as well as several other perks for backers.

Belly-Rub Pups are adorable plush toys that provide a fun and unique method of stress-relief for users of all ages Designed to playfully introduce proven stress management techniques through a unique three-step stress-relief approach of rub belly-breathe-laugh, Belly-Rub Pups are available in four unique characters, each standing for their own way of dealing with stress.

For those who do not have a pet to help them relax, Belly-Rub Pups are a tongue-in-cheek alternative. A playful approach to a serious topic - stress - Belly-Rub Pups are designed to integrate proven stress management techniques, and offer users an introduction to mindfulness by letting them focus on belly-rubbing and taking their minds off of stressful thoughts. Belly-Rub Pups, will turn stressful moments and personal fails into "belly-rub" moments, allowing users to relax, have a good laugh, and remember to keep a playful outlook on life.

Belly-Rub Pups are intuitive and do not require any lengthy training before positive effects can be felt. Adorable and irresistible with their witty and friendly expression, Belly-Rub Pups add a little lightness to users' lives and help make them laugh more often, which has been scientifically proven to reduce tension, lower stress and induce positive physical changes in the body. Each of the four Belly-Rub Pups has a very unique character:

FRANKIE - the centered soul-man who is calm in the storm, knows that in order to be stress-free, you have to look after your inner-self.

the centered soul-man who is calm in the storm, knows that in order to be stress-free, you have to look after your inner-self. CHICA LOCA - the exercise freak who is insanely passionate about what she loves, gets easily hyped and is always ready for action.

the exercise freak who is insanely passionate about what she loves, gets easily hyped and is always ready for action. NORMAN - the brain who is not only the cutest, but also the smartest friend, is not averse to snuggling while attempting to solve for X, Y, or stress.

the brain who is not only the cutest, but also the smartest friend, is not averse to snuggling while attempting to solve for X, Y, or stress. ROMEO - the charmer and a sensitive dreamer, he knows that nothing makes you happier and more relaxed than feeling loved.

"Belly-Rub Pups add a little lightness to our lives and make us laugh more often," said Beat Wyss, CEO, Awarenics. "Turning to a Belly-Rub Pup during stressful moments may just be the most enjoyable method of dealing with stress!"

Belly-Rub Pups are made from polyester and acrylic fibers, and each comes with an individually designed, high-wear microfiber bag, making it easy to carry them safely everywhere.

Users will be able to share their own 'belly-rub moments' on social media, using the hashtags #bellyrubmoments and #bellyrubtime.

Press Kit: HERE

About Awarenics:

Awarenics, LLC was founded in 2017 with the vision of helping start-up companies achieve sustainable growth through early market testing, as well as the development of lifestyle products that consumers can emotionally relate to. The company's first products are Belly-Rub Pups, which were designed to bring a bit of fun and relaxation into people's busy lives. Through these fun, loveable plushies, Awarenics hopes to bring as much joy to others as they have by creating them.

Media Contact Info :

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

219968@email4pr.com

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Awarenics

Related Links

https://bellyrubpups.com/

