AwareX and Partners Present Groundbreaking Catalyst Project Focused on Employee Digital Engagement for B2B Customers at Digital Transformation World

Championed by communications service providers including AT&T, this collaborative solution helps put valuable tools in the hands of their business customers to build customer lifetime value.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AwareX , the leading digital customer experience provider for the telecom industry, has partnered with Gotransverse and Kloudville on a TM Forum Catalyst project titled "B2B Employee Digital Engagement Drives Lifetime Value." Aimed at helping communications service providers (CSPs) better address their own B2B customers' needs with an engagement solution that can provide frictionless experiences for that customer and its employees that reduce inefficiencies, increase satisfaction and improve profitability for the CSP.

The Catalyst Program brings together influential industry players like AwareX, Gotransverse and Kloudvillle to co-create solutions that address the industry's biggest challenges. These projects are championed by key industry players who are seeking solutions to current challenges. This Catalyst project is championed by AT&T, Sri Lanka Telecom and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson, who collaborate with presenting partners on their business use cases to pilot the projects and determine its effectiveness.

"This Catalyst project is a proof point of the digital engagement needs that CSPs can fill for their business customers. By enabling frictionless experiences for business customers and their employees, CSPs increase customer lifetime value with these business customers," said Michael Matthews, Founder and CEO of AwareX. "Mapping the complex customer journeys that apply to these businesses and baking it into the digital engagement solution, will produce positive results in building CSP brand equity and profitability. Working with champions of this project like AT&T, demonstrates how this business-to-business-to-X, approach builds value for everyone involved. The 'X' in this case being employees of business customers, but in other cases it could be the customers of those companies."

"Catalyst projects bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry from organizations like AwareX and their partners to solve big challenges," said Aaron Boasman-Patel, Vice President, AI, Labs & Innovation at TM Forum. "We're excited to see the results of this collaboration and the possibilities that it unlocks for champions like AT&T showcased at this year's DTW23 - Ignite event."

