AWAY PARTNERS WITH WNBA ALL-STAR SABRINA IONESCU TO USHER IN A NEW ERA OF TRAVEL AND SPORT

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Away , the award-winning brand shaping the future of travel, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with New York Liberty guard and four-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most accomplished and influential players in the league. This marks the first-ever partnership between a WNBA player and a luggage brand, underscoring Away's ongoing commitment to championing women's sports.

Recognized for her unmatched precision, on-court excellence, and leadership, Ionescu has redefined what it means to be a modern athlete: a pioneer, a disruptor, and one of the greatest shooters of all time. Her impact on the court coupled with her growing cultural influence makes Ionescu a natural fit for Away and a powerful extension of the brand's broader partnership with the New York Liberty. Together, Ionescu's leadership on and off the court and Away's innovation in the luggage industry demonstrate how true trailblazers can inspire communities, reshape categories, and create lasting impact.

"At Away, we're inspired by those who push boundaries and redefine expectations in their fields. Sabrina is not only a generational talent, but embodies the bold spirit, leadership, and forward momentum that Away champions," said Jessica Schinazi, CEO of Away. "Travel and sport are deeply connected, and partnering with Sabrina is a natural continuation of our commitment to empowering athletes and the journeys they take, both on and off the court."

As part of the multi-year partnership, the two will debut a limited-edition collection in 2026 reimagining Away's iconic silhouettes through Ionescu's perspective, partner on community impact initiatives through her SI20 Foundation to support young athletes, and outfit her Liberty teammates with Away travel gear throughout the season.

"Travel is such a big part of my life. Whether it's heading to a game, visiting family, or exploring new places in the off-season, Away has been my go-to travel companion for years," said Sabrina Ionescu. "The brand's focus on quality, performance, and thoughtful design resonates with the way I approach the game. I'm excited to bring my perspective to this collaboration and to work together on initiatives that inspire and support people on all kinds of journeys."

This announcement builds on Away's partnership with the New York Liberty, which tipped off in May with the brand named the team's Official Luggage Partner. It also comes at a moment of unprecedented momentum for women's sports, as the Liberty gear up for another playoff run. Since the launch of the partnership, Away has driven remarkable fan engagement through dynamic in-game activations, prominent media at Barclays Center, engaging social content, and impactful community events.

The brand has long championed the intersection of travel and sport, with a legacy that includes collaborations with Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, as well as recent sponsorship of the Wildcard entry at the F1 Academy race in Abu Dhabi this past December. Partnering with Ionescu is a natural continuation of this legacy and a powerful celebration of excellence, movement, and the journeys that define us.

