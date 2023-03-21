AWC Frac Technology signs long-term agreement with Equipt

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWC Frac Technology is delighted to announce the signing of a three-year contract with Equipt to offer software modules.

Under the terms of the agreement, Equipt will supply AWC with their Asset Management: Rentals, Repair, and Maintenance modules.

"The agreement represents a major milestone in our company's drive toward digitalization and ensuring customer success. Equipt met our deadline for software delivery, and its modules have exceeded our expectations. The user interface is intuitive and equipped with all the necessary functionality to streamline our business processes. Their team has offered outstanding support and is extremely customer focused. Joe DeGeare, CEO of AWC Frac Technology, adds, "We anticipate our teams embracing the Equipt product and generating business results."

"The three-year agreement is a significant milestone for Equipt, as it ensures the continuity of our product portfolio and builds a solid cooperation with AWC. We are convinced that our software product will allow the AWC team to become more efficient and eliminate waste. "We remain committed to ensuring AWC's sustained success," said the Indrajit Datta President of Equipt.

Testimonial

Equipt delivered their software product within our timeline, and their modules have exceeded our expectations. The user-interface is intuitive and has all the features required to streamline our business operations. Their team has provided excellent support and very customer centric. We look forward to our teams adopting the Equipt product and driving business results.

CONTACT: Indrajit Datta, [email protected]

SOURCE eQuip-T , Inc.