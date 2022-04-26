AWE 2022 Announces 300 Speakers and Exhibitors Confirmed Including Keynote Speaker John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Technologies

New Tier-1 Sponsors Include HP, Magic Leap, Meta, Niantic, Qualcomm, Others; Event is Almost Sold-Out For Exhibit Floor Opportunities, Special Free Opportunities for Ukrainian XR Companies and Developers

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR), today announced the next wave of sponsors, speakers and exhibitors participating in AWE 2022.

As the most trusted brand in XR since its inception in 2010, more than 5,000 companies and 50,000 professionals rely on AWE as their primary venue and community to learn, connect and grow their businesses throughout the XR hardware and software ecosystems.

AWE is honored that Hugo Swart, VP & GM of XR and Metaverse of Qualcomm® is the newest confirmed Keynote speaker, joining industry legend John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity® Technologies. The 2022 iteration of AWE USA continues its momentum since the return of the event in 2021 by the more than 250 exhibitors and speakers already registered in advance for the June 1-3 show in Santa Clara, CA - see the full list at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/speakers.

The event agenda (subject to change) is available now at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/agenda, and includes key vertical markets such as Healthcare and Wellness, Enterprise, AI and Virtual Beings, amongst others. In addition, a wide range of companies both familiar and new have now been announced as sponsors - see the current list at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2022/sponsors.

All AWE sponsors and more than 250 exhibitors are expected to make some of the year's most compelling and important XR-related announcements at the event, with a wide range of hands-on demos available to the expected 5,000+ attendees across 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

In addition to a practically sold-out event for exhibitors, AWE is making special free resources available to Ukrainian developers and companies, including free exhibit space and free online job postings.

In addition, the event's 12 agenda tracks have been revealed, and cover a wide range of topics germane to the XR industry. Attendance at AWE is a must for XR industry professionals, whether in person or virtually (for those unable to travel due to COVID restrictions) at https://www.awe.live.

"With just 5 short weeks left until AWE 2022, we are gratified to meet once again, face-to-face in Santa Clara as well as virtually on AWE.live," said AWE co-founder Ori Inbar.

"AWE and AWE.live are twin antipodes that intersect to form the beating heart of the XR industry. AWE continues to redefine how the XR community can make itself heard not just at the event itself, but 24/7/365 through a wide range of symposia, talks and conversations on AWE.live. We are already seeing a 'hockey stick' of interest as the show nears opening day from sponsors, exhibitors and attendees alike. To make sure the event is accessible to everyone in the XR community, we offer heavily-discounted educational passes for students and educators as well as volunteer opportunities in exchange for a free ticket - join us and see the future of XR, today!"

AWE is a true XR ecosystem, event and marketplace where end-users meet solution providers in a curated setting. As such, AWE offers:

An endless stream of online webinars and local meetups in 20+ cities around the world;

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community;

Free access the largest collection of free videos of talks and webinars in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality;

The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition (still open for voting!) - The Auggie Awards.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

