AWE Announces New Titanium Sponsors Plus Final 2 Weeks to Submit for the Acclaimed Auggie Awards, Deadline of April 7

Niantic, Nreal, Qualcomm and Snap Take Up Leadership Mantles at AWE USA 2023; Deadline for 'Startup to Watch' for Unmatched Business Exposure to Thriving XR Community

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE, the world's first and largest community of AR and VR professionals as well as the world's largest XR-specific trade show with 300+ exhibitors showcasing the full breadth of the XR ecosystem, today announced the newest Titanium-level sponsors for the upcoming USA event in Santa Clara, CA.

Running from May 31 - June 2, the new Titanium sponsors include XR industry leaders Niantic, Nreal, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, and Snap, who will all be leading the way to the most comprehensive AR/VR show floor in AWE history, along with hundreds of other exhibitors across all spectra of growth stage and vertical industries.

A brand-new category of Auggie Award has also just been announced: the Snapdragon Spaces App Award. Created and supported by Qualcomm Technologies for the most innovative use of the acclaimed Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform for headworn XR devices, this is a particularly-compelling and broad opportunity for AWE participants.

Snapdragon Spaces has taken the industry by storm since its open release at AWE 2022. As Snapdragon® XR platforms power the vast majority of XR devices currently shipping, this is expected to be an especially lively category for creative and compelling submissions. Enabling the development of next-generation immersive experiences, Snapdragon Spaces will be a true game-changer for products being showcased at this year's AWE.

"Snapdragon Spaces has proven to be a real enabler for XR developers across a wide range of industries, platforms and products, all of whom are seeking to create their most compelling vision of what is truly state-of-the-art in XR," said Brian Vogelsang, Senior Director, XR Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm has been a top sponsor of AWE from the beginning, back in 2010, and we have always viewed our relationship with the event as both strategic and compelling for not only ourselves, but the industry-at-large. We are proud to be sponsoring this new Auggie Award and are looking forward to seeing what the incredible developers and creators showcase."

Two weeks still remain to apply (nominations close April 7) to win industry acclaim with the Auggie Awards. Submissions may be made at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2023/auggie.

In addition, the industry's most influential startup pitch competition will help to connect and generate awareness for participating companies and connect them with support, mentorship, and opportunities through top Venture Capitalists and corporate partners. Submissions are open now and the deadline to apply is April 21st. The winning startup will be crowned "Startup to Watch!" and will be recognized with an Auggie Award and honored on the main stage at AWE USA 2023. Full details are at https://www.awexr.com/usa-2023/startup_pitch.

Early bird pricing is also still available until April 19 at https://tickets.awexr.com/usa-2023.

