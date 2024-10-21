AWE EU 2024 Exhibition: The future of XR and AI technology comes to Vienna

International AR and VR industry leaders meet in Vienna on 29 and 30 October

More than 120 exhibiting companies from a wide range of industries

Over 125 leading XR experts from Meta, Google, Siemens, ESA and many more

Presentation of the Best in Show Auggie Awards on 30 October

VIENNA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Augmented World Expo (AWE) (https://awexr.com/eu-2024) will bring together leading XR pioneers and industry giants such as Meta, Siemens, Audi, ESA, Snap, Niantic, Unity and Pico at the Austria Center Vienna on 29 and 30 October to present innovative XR-defining products, applications and technologies. This year's expo will focus on the social impact of XR applications, increasing efficiency and improving safety measures in industry, immersive gaming, AI integration in the XR world and key technologies for the spatial computing ecosystem such as AR cloud, motion capture and 5G.

Meeting place for XR innovations and cross-industry applications

With more than 120 exhibiting companies, AWE EU 2024 is the industry's central meeting point for innovations in XR technologies and their applications in various industries such as manufacturing automotive and aerospace, medical and pharmaceutical, architecture and real estate.. The impact of XR on retail, marketing and business collaboration will also be discussed.

Exciting presentations from experts and pioneers in the XR scene

Visitors can experience a dynamic programme of inspiring keynotes and panel discussions will not only highlight current developments, but also present visionary approaches that have the potential to revolutionise everyday life and work.

Over 125 speakers are expected to reflect the pulse of the industry and encourage and inspire the audience to think about the future of XR. Topics range from the use of immersive reality and artificial intelligence in the training of high-risk jobs to XR-based design, unconscious bias and data protection. Speakers announced include Amone Gbedemah, Head of EMEA Sales, Reality Labs, Meta. She is also co-founder of The Hood and a member of the Spring Impact Board of Trustees. Wolfgang Bergmann, CFO of the Belvedere Museum Vienna, as well as Andrea Bravo, founder and editor of Metaverse Data & Ethics, which provides data and forecasts on data protection and ethics for XR.

Start-ups present new approaches and fresh ideas

As well as established companies, the AR and VR industry is also thriving with start-ups. Since the launch of Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and others, many new developers and creators have joined the XR industry. The ideas submitted this year range from learning-friendly XR development platforms and immersive language learning programmes to interactive city exploration games and the treatment of mental illness - all demonstrating the transformative potential of immersive technologies.

This year, eight finalists were selected from over 100 applications to present to a panel of XR investors and industry experts. Among them are two Austrian start-ups, magicARpet and City Games. The company with the most innovative approach will be named 'Start-up to Watch' at the Best in Show Auggie Awards on 30 October.

For more information visit: https://www.awexr.com/eu-2024/

Day tickets are available from €249 at https://events.awexr.com/eu-2024.

About AWE

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR + VR conference and exhibition, showcasing technologies that enhance human capabilities, transform ordinary experiences into extraordinary ones, and empower people to live and work better. With over 5,000 square metres of exhibition space, AWE EU 2024 will feature more than 125 speakers, 120 exhibitors and 2,000 attendees who are leaders in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality (XR) and will demonstrate why XR is a must-have for every organisation, start-up and investor.

