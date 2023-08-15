AWE Expands Its Global Reach with rlaxx TV Partnership

Deal includes both AWE linear and AVOD carriage

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herring Networks, Inc. announced today that its AWE (A Wealth of Entertainment) entertainment brand has partnered with rlaxx TV to launch its AWE Plus linear channel on rlaxx's platform which reaches more than 26 countries across Europe, the Middle East, South America and Africa. As part of the deal, AWE will also include hundreds of selected episodes for rlaxx TV's On Demand section.

For more than 15 years, AWE has been a leading entertainment television network featuring a wide range of content including compelling travel, lifestyle and leisure series. The network spans the globe to produce original series and content that continues to entertain and excite. 

Recently, the AWE Plus branded channel has become widely distributed across more than 40 free ad supported TV platforms globally and the AWE Plus over-the-air broadcast offering now reaches close to 60% of all OTA-only television households in the U.S. including eight of the top 10 broadcast DMAs. 

"After many years and hundreds of original productions, AWE continues to solidify its position as a leading global brand in the travel, lifestyle and leisure programming genre" said Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution & Strategy at Herring Networks. "rlaxx TV provides AWE an incredibly robust platform with powerful reach and its recent acquisition by ZEASN will create many new and dynamic synergies in the market."

rlaxx TV, the sister company of Foxxum, was recently acquired by ZEASN Technology Private Ltd. which will now position ZEASN as a leading independent provider of CTV operating systems (OS) and AVOD/FAST products in the market.

