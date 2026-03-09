AWESOME HAS LANDED! LEGO® GALAXY OFFICIALLY OPENS AT LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT

The immersive new land is anchored by Galacticoaster, LEGOLAND California's first indoor, space-themed family coaster - a next-generation attraction that places creativity and personalization at the center of the adventure. LEGO Galaxy also includes two additional rides and interactive experiences, a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and galactic-inspired food and beverage designed to fuel every space mission.

"LEGO Galaxy has been in development for the last three years as our team of Merlin's Magic Makers worked tirelessly to create a land that sparks the creativity and exploration LEGOLAND Resorts are globally recognized for," said Rob Smith, COO of Merlin Entertainments. "We're especially excited about this expansion because it brings the LEGO brand to life like never before - guests can design and ride their own spacecraft on Galacticoaster, and explore detailed, large-scale models built from more than 583,000 LEGO bricks across this land that spans 2.4 acres. With LEGO Galaxy, we're not just opening a new land - we're inspiring families to dream bigger, explore further, and imagine the possibilities of their own adventures."

"Over the past three years, our team has poured incredible passion, imagination and expertise into every phase of this journey - from blue-sky dreaming and design to construction and testing. We've also worked hand-in-hand with the LEGO Group to ensure this new space-themed land captures the creativity, innovation and storytelling families love about the LEGO brand," said LEGOLAND California Resort President Kurt Stocks. "It's an absolute privilege to launch this stellar new adventure and share it with our guests today."

Among the first to experience Galacticoaster were members of LEGOLAND California's inaugural team of Junior Galaxy Explorers. These young builders were winners of a nationwide STEM-focused contest inviting children ages 6-12 to design and present their own original LEGO spacecraft builds. Selected from more than 350 participants, these future engineers stood out for their imaginative designs, compelling storytelling, and bold problem-solving skills. California Junior Galaxy Explorers include:

Holden Wrey, age 12, of San Francisco, CA

Aili Imamura, age 9, of Pasadena, CA

Eric Abajian, age 12, of San Juan Capistrano, CA

Dylan Nowatnick, age 9, of Chula Vista, CA

All park-goers can now take command of their own cosmic adventure. Here's what awaits in LEGO Galaxy at LEGOLAND California Resort:

Galacticoaster - In this indoor family rollercoaster, guests work in teams of four to design their own spacecraft at Customization Bays by digitally selecting the nose, tail, wings, and a special feature - such as a disco ball or balloons - resulting in more than 625 unique spacecraft combinations. Space Cadets scan their spacecraft key (an RFID wristband) that allows them to see themselves "riding" in the vehicle they designed. The experience begins in an immersive queue with interactive pre-shows and a briefing from Biff Dipper, the Park's first robotic minifigure, before launching into twists and turns up to 40 mph, featuring LEGO Space sets from past, present, and future, cinematic storytelling, and onboard sound and lighting.

G-Force Test Facility - This family-friendly ride challenges guests to swing, turn, and tilt through forces like those that astronauts experience in space. It's a thrilling, active adventure that adds motion-packed excitement to LEGO Galaxy.

DUPLO ® Launch and Land - Perfect for younger explorers, this flight-training simulator lets toddlers and small children practice their first "take-offs" and "landings" in a safe, playful space environment.

Junior Astronaut Training Zone - A dedicated toddler play area designed for imaginative cosmic adventures, giving the youngest guests a chance to stretch their space legs and explore LEGO Galaxy on their own terms.

Rocket Assembly Bay - This state-of-the-art LEGO building zone is where guests can build a LEGO rocket and then digitally scan it and blast it into cyberspace!

Galactic Dining and Retail Experiences - From U.F.O. (Ultimate Food Outlet) with intergalactic fare like Nebula Noodles and Stellar Crusts, to Stardust Sips & Sweets for cosmic desserts, and Satellite Bites for quick refueling, guests can eat like astronauts. The land's Orbital Outpost offers exclusive LEGO Galaxy merchandise and souvenirs to commemorate each mission.

Mission: Blast Off! - At the Fun Town Stage, guests can join Space Creature and their cosmic crew for an energetic, interactive dance party. Families become honorary Cadets and help power up the spacecraft, guided by Space Creature, host Stella Vega, and the Astro Dancers. The show runs three times daily and includes a full cast meet-and-greet for guests to enjoy.

LEGO Galaxy first made its interstellar debut at LEGOLAND Florida Resort on February 27, 2026. LEGOLAND Florida also features Galacticoaster, the Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and the Orbital Outpost. Now, families from coast to coast can explore LEGO Galaxy at LEGOLAND California Resort, stepping into an immersive universe of rides, interactive play, and cosmic fun.

LEGOLAND California's 2026 operating calendar can be found here. For more information about LEGOLAND California, visit LEGOLAND.com/California or follow us on Facebook.

