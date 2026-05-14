Awesome Home Services Deepens Commitment to Special Olympics with Continued Volunteerism and Community Involvement

TWIN CITIES, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Home Services is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with the 2026 Special Olympics, taking place June 20–26, reflecting the company's deep commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

Awesome Home Services volunteer helping at Special Olympics basketball game.

The company's involvement with the Special Olympics began with the 2025 Summer Classic and has continued to grow ever since. Most recently, Awesome Home Services volunteers participated in the 2026 SE Region Basketball Tournament, and one team member went above and beyond by personally taking part in the 2026 Polar Plunge and 5K, demonstrating the genuine passion the company's team brings to supporting this cause.

For Awesome Home Services Chief Operating Officer, Brandyn Nuffer, the decision to get involved wasn't a corporate initiative driven by marketing strategy. It was personal. "My cousin has cerebral palsy, and she has been a huge participant in the Special Olympics her entire life," he shared. "I was able to see firsthand the impact it had on her and others. So it was a no-brainer when we thought about making an impact in our community." That firsthand experience of seeing a family member gain community, confidence, and joy through the Special Olympics inspired Awesome Home Services to step up and get involved, and it continues to drive the company's commitment today.

The Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition to people with intellectual disabilities, offering not just athletic opportunities but a sense of belonging, achievement, and pride that extends far beyond the playing field. For Awesome Home Services, volunteering at these events isn't just about lending a helping hand — it's about honoring the athletes who show up, compete, and inspire everyone around them.

"We're not just a home services company," Brandyn added. "We're members of this community, and we want to show up for the people in it, especially those who deserve more recognition and support than they often get."

Awesome Home Services looks forward to continuing its relationship with the Special Olympics and expanding its involvement in the years ahead.

About Awesome Home Services: Awesome Home Services is a locally owned and operated home services company specializing in garage doors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, proudly serving Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, and committed to serving its customers and community with integrity, quality, and heart. For more information, visit: https://www.awesomeservice.com/about/

Media Contact:

Awesome Home Services

https://www.awesomeservice.com/

(719) 800-7121

SOURCE Awesome Home Services