Awesome Home Services Highlights Top Electrical Safety Risks and Modern Upgrades for Colorado Homeowners

Local Experts Encourage Homeowners to Schedule Electrical Health Checks as Demand for EV Chargers, Panel Upgrades, and Home Safety Improvements Continues to Grow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colorado homeowners add electric vehicles, smart home technology, high-efficiency HVAC systems, and other modern conveniences, many residential electrical systems are struggling to keep pace. According to Awesome Home Services, outdated wiring, overloaded circuits, and aging electrical components remain some of the most common safety concerns found during residential service calls across the Front Range.

The company recently identified five of the most common electrical safety issues affecting homes throughout Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Monument, Castle Rock, and surrounding communities, while also highlighting the upgrades homeowners are requesting most frequently.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much their electrical demands have changed over the last decade," said Edward Acosta, Electrical Manager at Awesome Home Services. "The system that worked perfectly fine when a home was built may not be equipped to safely support EV chargers, home offices, modern appliances, and upgraded HVAC equipment all at once."

The Most Common Electrical Safety Issues Found in Colorado Homes

According to Awesome Home Services, the most frequent electrical concerns include:

Hidden wiring hazards, such as loose connections, arcing, and deteriorating wiring insulation

Overloaded circuits that repeatedly trip breakers due to increased appliance and device usage

Aging or non-functional smoke alarms that no longer provide reliable protection

Failed GFCI outlets in kitchens, bathrooms, garages, and outdoor spaces

Partial power loss caused by panel issues, failing neutral connections, or utility-related problems

"Electrical issues often develop gradually and can go unnoticed until they become serious safety concerns," Acosta said. "Something as simple as a buzzing outlet or flickering lights may indicate a larger problem behind the walls."

Modern Electrical Upgrades Continue to Gain Popularity

As electrical demands increase, homeowners are also investing in upgrades that improve safety, convenience, and energy efficiency.

Among the most requested projects are:

LED lighting, ceiling fan, and ventilation upgrades

Dedicated 240-volt circuits for appliances and workshop equipment

Electrical panel upgrades to support modern power demands

Level 2 EV charger installations

Whole-home backup generator systems

"Panel upgrades have become one of the foundational projects we recommend for many homeowners," Acosta explained. "A modern electrical panel not only increases capacity but also creates a safer platform for future upgrades."

EV Charging Demand Driving Electrical Improvements

One of the fastest-growing services requested by homeowners is Level 2 electric vehicle charger installation. As EV ownership continues to expand across Colorado, many homeowners discover their existing electrical systems require modifications before a charger can be safely installed.

"A Level 2 charger can dramatically reduce charging times, but it's important to ensure the home's electrical infrastructure is ready for that additional load," said Acosta. "We evaluate the panel, service capacity, and wiring before making recommendations so homeowners can move forward with confidence."

The Importance of an Electrical Health Check

Before investing in major electrical upgrades, Awesome Home Services recommends homeowners schedule an electrical health check to identify any hidden safety concerns or capacity limitations.

The inspection includes an evaluation of the home's electrical panel, service entrance, visible wiring, outlets, GFCI protection, and smoke alarm systems.

"Upgrades work best when the underlying system is safe and operating properly," Acosta said. "An electrical health check gives homeowners a clear understanding of what they have today, what needs attention, and what improvements make sense for the future."

Homeowners interested in scheduling an electrical inspection or consultation can contact Awesome Home Services at (719) 800-7121 or submit a request online.

About Awesome Home Services

Awesome Home Services provides professional HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and garage door services throughout Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Monument, Castle Rock, and surrounding communities. The company is committed to helping homeowners improve comfort, safety, efficiency, and reliability through expert service and transparent, upfront pricing.

Awesome Home Services

Phone: (719) 800-7121

Website: https://www.awesomeservice.com/

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at

[email protected]

SOURCE Awesome Home Services