SKIP THE SOCKS THIS YEAR: AWESOME HOME SERVICES REVEALS THE BEST FATHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR THE DAD WHO LOVES HIS HOME

Home Services Industry Leader Offers a Practical Father's Day Gift Guide for Families Who Want to Give Dad Something That Actually Matters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are once again facing the age-old question: What do you get the dad who has everything? This year, Awesome Home Services has the answer, and it has nothing to do with a gift card to a restaurant he'll never visit or another gadget he doesn't need. Sometimes, the most thoughtful thing a family can do is take care of the smaller maintenance items Dad has been meaning to get to but never quite has the time.

Black letterboard sign with the words "Happy Father's Day" in white letters.

With homeownership top of mind for families across the country, Awesome Home Services is making the case that the most meaningful Father's Day gifts are the ones that make a dad's home safer, more efficient, and more comfortable for years to come. "Across the country, dads are the ones lying awake at night wondering if the AC is going to make it through another summer, whether the garage door is safe, or when the water heater is finally going to give out," said Brandyn Nuffer, Chief Operating Officer of Awesome Home Services. "This Father's Day, we want families everywhere to give Dad something that actually lifts that burden of worry and concern."

Sometimes, the most thoughtful thing a family can do is take care of the smaller maintenance items Dad has been meaning to get to but never quite has the time. Here are Awesome Home Services' top practical picks for Father's Day this year:

An AC Tune-Up — Before Summer Heat Strikes: An air conditioning tune-up ensures Dad's cooling system is clean, calibrated, and ready to perform before the hottest months arrive. Preventative AC maintenance helps prevent costly breakdowns, extends the life of the equipment, and keeps energy bills in check. It's one of the most practical gifts available at any price point.

A Garage Door Tune-Up: The average American household opens and closes its garage door more than 1,500 times per year, making it one of the most used and overlooked systems in the home. A basic tune-up checks spring tension, lubrication, alignment, and safety sensors in the garage door to ensure it's operating quietly, reliably, and safely.

A Whole-Home Surge Protector: American homes are more connected than ever, with the average household running dozens of smart devices, appliances, and electronics simultaneously. A single power surge can damage or destroy thousands of dollars' worth of equipment in an instant. A professionally installed whole-home surge protection system provides continuous protection for every outlet and appliance in the house, something Dad might never think to buy himself.

Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Installation: Many households have outdated, improperly positioned, or battery-powered detectors. Having a professional handle the installation ensures that every detector is correctly placed, fully functional, and in compliance with current safety codes. For the dad whose top priority is his family's safety, professionally installed and properly placed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a meaningful, surprisingly affordable gift.

A Water Heater Inspection: Most homeowners don't think about their water heater until it fails at the most inconvenient time. Gifting Dad a professional water heater inspection is a low-cost way to identify wear, sediment buildup, or early warning signs before they become an emergency. It's the kind of proactive, practical gesture that says "I'm thinking about your home" in a way that a box of chocolates simply cannot.

"Whether a family spends a little or a lot, the best home service gift is one that takes something off Dad's plate," Nuffer added. "We hear from dads all the time who say the thing they want most is just for their home to work the way it's supposed to. That's exactly what we deliver — and this Father's Day, we'd be honored to deliver it for dads and families across the country."

Awesome Home Services offers free estimates for installations, up-front and transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a satisfaction guarantee on all work performed. The company's licensed and insured technicians are available 24/7, including weekends, for both scheduled appointments and emergency services.

To learn more about Father's Day service options or to book an appointment, visit www.awesomeservice.com or call (719) 800-7121.

About Awesome Home Services: Awesome Home Services is a locally owned and operated home services company specializing in garage doors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, proudly serving Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, and committed to serving its customers and community with integrity, quality, and heart. For more information, visit: https://www.awesomeservice.com/about/

Media Contact:

Awesome Home Services

https://www.awesomeservice.com/

(719) 800-7121

SOURCE Awesome Home Services