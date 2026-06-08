Awesome Home Services Encourages Colorado Springs Homeowners to Plan Upgrades Before Fall Demand Surges

Late Summer Remains the Ideal Time for HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, and Garage Door Estimates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer begins to wind down in Colorado Springs, homeowners are increasingly turning their attention toward home improvement projects before colder weather arrives. According to Awesome Home Services, late summer consistently marks one of the busiest seasons for home upgrade estimates as residents seek to address aging systems and prepare their homes for winter.

The period between July and September offers homeowners a unique opportunity to evaluate major home systems without the urgency that often accompanies winter breakdowns. From aging furnaces and electrical panel upgrades to water heater replacements and EV charger installations, proactive planning allows families to make informed decisions while contractor availability remains more flexible.

"By scheduling an estimate before the first freeze, homeowners have time to evaluate efficiency, compatibility, and long-term value rather than making decisions under pressure during an emergency," said Dale Chason, HVAC Manager at Awesome Home Services. "Planning ahead allows families to choose the solutions that best fit their homes and budgets."

Last year, Awesome Home Services experienced a peak of 218 home upgrade projects during the late summer season, reflecting a growing trend among homeowners who prefer preventative planning over emergency replacements.

Preparing HVAC Systems Before Winter Arrives

Many homeowners use the late summer months to assess aging heating and cooling equipment before Colorado's demanding winter season begins. Common projects include furnace replacements, air conditioning installations in older homes, duct cleaning, and system efficiency upgrades.

"Colorado winters place significant demands on HVAC systems," Chason said. "If a furnace is showing signs of age or wear, replacing it before winter allows homeowners to compare options and select equipment that will serve them well for years to come."

Increased Electrical Demand Driving Upgrades

The growing adoption of electric vehicles, home offices, and high-efficiency appliances has created increased demand for electrical assessments and upgrades throughout Colorado Springs.

"Homeowners are adding more electrical demand to their homes than ever before," said Edward Acosta, Electrical Manager at Awesome Home Services. "Between EV chargers, upgraded HVAC equipment, and evolving household needs, many older electrical panels were simply not designed for today's requirements."

EV charger installations have become one of the most frequently requested late-summer projects, often accompanied by panel upgrades and dedicated circuit installations.

Plumbing Projects Gain Momentum Ahead of Hosting Season

Late summer also brings an increase in plumbing consultations as homeowners prepare for fall and holiday gatherings. Water heater replacements, tankless water heater conversions, fixture upgrades, and gas line extensions are among the most requested services.

"Most water heaters provide warning signs before they fail," said Dean Christian, Plumbing Operations Manager at Awesome Home Services. "Addressing those issues in late summer gives homeowners the opportunity to replace aging equipment before winter weather and increased household usage put additional strain on the system."

The Value of Early Planning

Awesome Home Services also encourages homeowners to seek second opinions and evaluate multiple options when considering major repairs or replacements. The company's team notes that homeowners often have more flexibility to compare solutions and schedule projects before seasonal demand increases.

As temperatures begin to drop across the Front Range, appointment availability naturally becomes more limited as emergency service calls increase. Homeowners who plan during the late summer months often benefit from greater scheduling flexibility and additional time to evaluate their options.

"Late summer is one of the best opportunities homeowners have to get ahead of potential problems," said Chason. "Whether it's HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, or garage door upgrades, planning now can help avoid costly surprises when winter arrives."

Homeowners interested in scheduling a free installation estimate can call Awesome Home Services at (719) 800-7121 or submit an online request.

About Awesome Home Services

Awesome Home Services provides trusted HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and garage door services throughout Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. The company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, upfront pricing, and exceptional customer service while helping homeowners maintain safe, comfortable, and efficient homes year-round.

Awesome Home Services

Phone: (719) 800-7121

Website: https://www.awesomeservice.com/

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SOURCE Awesome Home Services