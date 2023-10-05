Awesome Motive Acquires Envira Gallery and Imagely Photography Suite to Help Photographers Boost Their Web Presence

News provided by

Awesome Motive

05 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Motive, a fast-growing software and media company with over 25 million websites using their software, today announced their acquisition of Envira Gallery and Imagely, a popular suite of photography software in the WordPress market.

Over 700,000+ photographers and smart website owners use Envira Gallery and Imagely to create beautiful photo galleries, offer image proofing for clients, sell photo prints, and more.

Continue Reading

This acquisition further strengthens Awesome Motive's position as the market leader in the WordPress and web presence space as they continue to deliver innovative solutions that are helping small businesses grow and compete with the big guys.

"We are excited to welcome Envira Gallery and Imagely to the Awesome Motive family," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "Photo galleries and media management are essential to building a beautiful website, and there is a very good reason why both Envira Gallery and Imagely are the top choice in the WordPress market".

Over 25 million websites already use Awesome Motive growth tools like OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, AIOSEO, and others to grow their online presence. Now they can protect their online business using the powerful website backup & migration features of Duplicator.

"I'm excited to have Envira Gallery, Next Gen Gallery, Photocrati, and SoliloquyWP join the Awesome Motive family, and I'm confident that they are the best fit to take these market leading products to the next level" said Nathan Singh, CEO of Envira Gallery and Imagely.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 25 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, WP Mail SMTP, SeedProd, Smash Balloon, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com.

About Envira Gallery

Launched in 2014, Envira Gallery is a popular WordPress gallery plugin. Envira team is also the creators of SoliloquyWP, a popular WordPress slider plugin. Learn more about Envira Gallery at enviragallery.com.

About Imagely

Imagely is the team behind the #1 WordPress gallery plugin, NextGen Gallery and a popular WordPress theme for photographers, Photocrati. Learn more about Imagely at imagely.com.

Media Contact
Faizan Ali
+1 (561) 408-1057
[email protected]

SOURCE Awesome Motive

