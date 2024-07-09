Awesome Motive Backed WPBeginner Growth Fund Acquires BuddyBoss, an All-in-One Community and Social Learning Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPBeginner Growth Fund , a leading investment fund specializing in B2B software businesses backed by Awesome Motive is thrilled to announce its full acquisition of BuddyBoss , an all-in-one community and social learning platform for creators, businesses, and universities.

BuddyBoss Web platform gives you everything you need to successfully build and manage online communities using WordPress. It comes with all the important features you would expect including User Profiles, Activity Feeds, Groups, Forum Discussions, Member Connections, Direct Messages, Events, eLearning (LMS) integrations, eCommerce support, and more.

This is why popular universities like Stanford, MIT, Yale, as well as top creators like Chalene Johnson, Jay Shetty, Nathan Chan, and many more use BuddyBoss as their preferred social learning platform.

BuddyBoss App platform enables anyone to create their own custom branded native Android and iOS apps for their brand without hiring a developer. You can customize your app layout, choose your branding, upload your content, and keep it in sync with your BuddyBoss web platform & courses right from inside your WordPress dashboard.

BuddyBoss app platform is designed to help keep members engaged and connected on the go. You can translate your app in multiple languages, add gamification features to boost engagement, introduce micro-learning experiences, add in-app purchases, and more to tap into the $80 billion mobile learning market.

"Online communities have always been a critical part of the web, and I believe their role is going to be more important than ever in the future," said Syed Balkhi, Founder of WPBeginner and CEO of Awesome Motive. "The web is going through a massive transformation, and we are excited to welcome BuddyBoss to the family, so we can help usher in a new era of online communities where independent creators and businesses have full control over their data and content distribution."

Over 25 million websites already use the WPBeginner family of products like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , MemberPress , and others to build and grow their online presence. Now with BuddyBoss, they can add a private community with premium content and a branded mobile app to help grow their business and revenues even further.

"We are excited to have BuddyBoss join the WPBeginner family of brands, and we're confident in the leadership that Awesome Motive provides will ensure that BuddyBoss remains the leading all-in-one open source community platform for many years to come," said Tom Cheddadi & Michael Eisenwasser, co-founders of BuddyBoss.

Like the rest of WPBeginner family of brands, BuddyBoss team will continue to operate as an independent unit and customers will see no change in service. Blair Williams, founder of MemberPress, will be joining as an advisor to help guide the vision of the product.

About WPBeginner Growth Fund

WPBeginner Growth Fund is a leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder & chief blogger at WPBeginner, the fund's portfolio boasts an impressive list of WordPress companies including MemberPress, Pretty Links, Formidable Forms, Uncanny Automator, Wholesale Suite, HeroThemes, FunnelKit, GrooveHQ, and more. WPBeginner is one of the largest free WordPress resource sites for beginners. Learn more about WPBeginner Growth Fund at wpbeginner.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology management company behind popular web apps and business tools like OptinMonster, All in One SEO (AIOSEO), MonsterInsights, WPForms, and over a dozen others. Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 50 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

About BuddyBoss

Launched in 2010, BuddyBoss is an all-in-one online community and social learning platform for creators, businesses, and educational institutions. Over 50,000+ use BuddyBoss to create online communities and custom branded mobile apps to deliver superior social learning experience. Learn more about BuddyBoss at buddyboss.com .

