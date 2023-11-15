Awesome REI is Now Awesomely

Awesomely

15 Nov, 2023

Popular e-learning company Awesome REI has become Awesomely and unveiled its new branding, website, and mission at Awesomely.com. 

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, Awesome REI has served over 150,000 students with training programs focused on various real estate investing strategies and techniques.

Today, as part of its expanded vision to serve eager learners well beyond the world of real estate, Awesome REI has become Awesomely.

"This transition signifies our commitment to bringing financial education to the masses, across a variety of topics and verticals," said Awesomely Founder and CEO, Patrick Riddle.

In 2024, Awesomely plans to release training programs in the areas of personal finance, entrepreneurship, stock investing, and cryptocurrency.

"Our mission is to inspire, empower, and equip millions of people to 'live awesomely' — and providing a broad swath of financial training, tools, and support is how we do that," said Riddle.

The new Awesomely.com website features modern, refreshing branding, hundreds of student reviews, and an updated learning experience for current students.

"We're so excited about the future of the company and the global impact we're starting to see, and we invite any aspiring investor or entrepreneur to visit our site and explore the programs we offer," Riddle added.

About Awesomely:

Awesomely provides training programs, tools, and support to aspiring investors and entrepreneurs. It's been featured as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc Magazine, and it's won multiple Clickfunnels 2CCX Awards. To learn more, please visit Awesomely.com.

