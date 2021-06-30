Awesome Studios Launches "I Think I Have" Web App That Reimagines Doctor-Patient Relationship

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Studios has launched the "I Think I Have" web app that reimagines the doctor-patient relationship for the digital age. The healthcare establishment believes that doctors know best. The "I Think I Have" web app is based on the premise that doctors know medicine, but people know themselves - they know when something is wrong with their body and often what is wrong.

Rather than selecting a doctor or an appointment slot, the patient starts by selecting an illustrated icon representing what they think they have. The patient can click the icon to learn exactly what they get, what they can expect, and the cost. A medical professional guides the patient through the diagnosis and treatment process.

"We're reimagining the doctor-patient relationship. Doctors are trained to tell you what's wrong and what to do. There is an underserved audience seeking a more collaborative approach. "I Think I Have" assumes that people are intuitive about their bodies. We believe that this approach generates more trust and better results for some people." said David Sanders, MD, Cofounder, Awesome Studios. "That's why our motto is: You know you. We know medicine."

The app covers 97 common medical situations. No download is necessary. The app is available at ithinkihave.com. The app is immediately available in 37 states. Customers can use their insurance or self-pay. Costs are transparent and far less than a doctor's office.

I Think I Have partnered with the Barcelona-based artist Luci Gutiérrez to illustrate the app. Ms. Gutiérrez is best known for her witty and quirky New Yorker magazine covers and weekly illustrations.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time paying customers will receive a complimentary tee-shirt featuring Ms. Gutiérrez's app illustrations.

Last month, Awesome Studios announced the launch of WowCare - the instantly instant online doctor app.

Awesome Studios invents, funds and builds breakthrough health companies. The Awesome Studios team previously founded and built ZoomCare into a leading provider of on-demand neighborhood and digital care before selling it to a hospital system and reinvested the proceeds to found Awesome Studios.

