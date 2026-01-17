Awful Beautiful Life Resort: 75 Tiny Homes for Fort Rucker by 2026

Luxury Tiny Home Resort Breaks Ground in Enterprise, AL near Fort Rucker; 75 Premium Homes, 5-Star Amenities Open Late Spring 2026 to Provide Vital Lodging for Military Families & Visitors.

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny living…it's the hot new trend that many people are embracing! It's also a good alternative to overnight hotel stays with more amenities. Now, in Enterprise, Alabama, which is located in the middle of a 75-mile corridor where 12 million cars pass through annually on their way to the Florida panhandle, Darryl Worley's "Awful Beautiful Life" Luxury Tiny Home Resort has broken ground and scheduled to open in late Spring 2026.

Located within miles of Fort Rucker, Darryl Worley's "Awful Beautiful Life" Luxury Tiny Home Resort will offer short-term/convenient lodging for government contractors, flight graduation class family members and guests, as well as those visiting the Army Aviation Museum.

"I won't forget getting that phone call from my dear friend Ronnie Gilley as he shared this incredible vision with last year. I've done lots of good things with Ronnie, but this one sparked something in me as I knew we could help the families of those stationed at Fort Rucker," says country music star Darryl Worley. "We're building a project that's a two-for-one for the military. One, there is a constant need for short-term lodging due to the constant in and out flow to and from the base and, two, we are building a lifestyle community with 5 star amenities, while also delivering a home option for the military at an incredibly affordable price."

Darryl Worley's "Awful Beautiful Life" Luxury Tiny Home Resort will include 75 tiny homes, a resort lagoon pool, dog walking park, and more! Though the floor plans are compact, guests won't have to sacrifice having friends over or entertaining. The unit is designed for comfort with a bedroom downstairs, kitchen, sitting area and a covered porch with large overhang meaning guests can utilize outdoor living spaces during different weather conditions. Other specific amenities will include an event center, fully equipped fitness center, pickle ball court, cornhole court, a clubhouse and a chill lounge. The entire area will have a 24/7 security gate entrance for privacy and safety.

"You know, the previous administration drove home prices and interest rates through the roof. That prompted Ronnie to come up with a very special, unique and different product that is going to be a perfect fit for our military!," adds Worley. "I might also add, the lifestyle Awful Beautiful Life Resort is creating will also be very inviting to the massive migration of retirees that are moving south in record breaking numbers!"

For more information or investment opportunities visit: www.darrylworleyawfulbeautifulliferesort.com

About Darryl Worley:

Worley debuted on the country charts with a trio of top-15 hits in 2000-01, "When You Need My Love," "A Good Day to Run" and "Second Wind." His breakthrough year was 2002 when Worley's touching ballad "I Miss My Friend," the title tune to his second CD, became his first No. 1 hit. After he spent Christmas 2002 entertaining America's troops in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan, he came home and wrote the patriotic anthem "Have You Forgotten?," which became his second No. 1 song and remained at the top of the charts for six weeks. In the summer of 2004, "Awful Beautiful Life" was released and soon rocketed up the country music charts to become a multi-week No. 1. Darryl has continued to release albums and participate in philanthropic endeavors. For more information, visit darrylworley.com .

