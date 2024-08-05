AWH ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Achieved $141.5M Net Revenue in Q2 2024, a 15% Increase Year-Over-Year

Reported $28.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a 33% Increase Year-Over-Year

Generated Positive Cash from Operations and Free Cash Flow

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," or the "Company" or "Ascend") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"). Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue increased 14.3% year-over-year and decreased 0.9% quarter-over-quarter to $172.7 million .

. Net revenue, which excludes intercompany sales of wholesale products, increased 15.1% year-over-year and decreased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter to $141.5 million .

. Retail revenue increased 3.6% year-over-year and decreased 2.2% quarter-over-quarter to $93.1 million .

. Gross wholesale revenue increased 30.1% year-over-year and 0.8% quarter-over-quarter to $79.6 million . Wholesale revenue, net of intercompany sales, increased 46.2% year-over-year and 2.7% quarter-over-quarter to $48.5 million .

. Wholesale revenue, net of intercompany sales, increased 46.2% year-over-year and 2.7% quarter-over-quarter to . Net loss of $21.8 million during the quarter compared to net income of $0.8 million in Q2 2023.

during the quarter compared to net income of in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $28.3 million , representing a 20.0% margin. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 32.9% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 improved 269 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 declined 12.7% quarter-over-quarter and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was down 278 basis points sequentially.

was , representing a 20.0% margin. Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.9% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved 269 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 12.7% quarter-over-quarter and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was down 278 basis points sequentially. As of June 30, 2024 , cash and cash equivalents were $83.7 million and net debt 2 was $225.6 million .

, cash and cash equivalents were and net debt was . Generated approximately $32 million of cash flows from operations, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Excluding approximately $18 million in state and federal tax refunds, cash flow from operations was approximately $14 million .

of cash flows from operations, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Excluding approximately in state and federal tax refunds, cash flow from operations was approximately . Generated approximately $27 million of free cash flow3, or $9 million excluding state and federal tax refunds.

Business Highlights

Successfully refinanced $215 million of the existing term loan with a new, oversubscribed Senior Secured Note facility.

of the existing term loan with a new, oversubscribed Senior Secured Note facility. Opened two dispensaries in Q2 2024, including Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Wharton, New Jersey (a relocation from Montclair, New Jersey ).

and (a relocation from ). Two partner stores were opened in the Greater Chicago area, bringing total number of consolidated and operating dispensaries to 38.

area, bringing total number of consolidated and operating dispensaries to 38. Began selling AWH brands of products in Maryland , produced by our production partner.

, produced by our production partner. Enhanced governance practices with the appointment of Julie Francis as a new Independent Director.

as a new Independent Director. Subsequent to the quarter, AWH received dual-use certificates of operation for the stores that AWH operates in Ohio , enabling the start of non-medical customer sales.

Management Commentary

"As I reflect on the quarter, I am grateful to our stakeholders, including our valued patients and customers, our dedicated employees, and our supportive lenders and investors. In Q2, we achieved robust year-over-year growth for several of our key metrics, including a 15% increase in revenue and a 33% rise in Adjusted EBITDA1," said John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer. "This growth was led by an impressive increase in the number of wholesale customers, the opening of seven retail dispensaries4, and the acquisition of four dispensaries in Maryland which later began selling adult-use. In addition to the growth compared to last year, the team delivered in generating positive cash flow from operations for the sixth consecutive quarter and the successful refinancing of our term loan, which transaction included securing the option to refinance the remaining $60 million. While I am proud of the team for delivering these achievements, we must focus on driving continuous improvement across the business," continued Hartmann.

"Although we delivered solid growth compared to last year, our performance this quarter did not meet our expectations. Consequently, we are actively managing costs and optimizing business functions to address this shortfall. In light of increased retail competition in select markets and the recent profitability trends of our wholesale business, we are revising our full-year guidance. We now anticipate net revenue to increase between 11 and 13% and Adjusted EBITDA to increase between 5 and 10% for the full year 2024 compared to the prior year. Additionally, we now anticipate Cash from Operations to be above $40 million, excluding the benefit of tax refunds. Despite recent challenges, we believe that with our strong asset base, combined with the commencement of non-medical sales in Ohio, our planned additional dispensaries, and purposeful cost actions we can achieve these significant year-over-year growth figures," said Mark Cassebaum, Chief Financial Officer.

Q2 2024 Financial Overview

Net revenue increased 15.1% year-over-year and decreased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter. Sequential declines were driven by retail headwinds in Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, partially offset by retail growth in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and wholesale sales improvements in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

Total retail revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $93.1 million, representing a 3.6% increase compared to Q2 2023 driven by the opening of seven new stores4, the acquisition of four dispensaries in Maryland which began adult-use sales in July 2023, and the addition of two partner stores. This represents a 2.2% decrease in retail revenue compared to the prior quarter driven by declines in Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, which were partially offset by new store additions and sales improvements in Pennsylvania and sales improvements in Maryland and Ohio.

Gross wholesale revenue was $79.6 million, a 0.8% sequential increase, driven by an increase in third-party sales in Massachusetts and New Jersey and intercompany sales in Pennsylvania, partially offset by declines in intercompany sales in Michigan. Net wholesale revenue, excluding intercompany sales, increased 2.7% sequentially to $48.5 million, driven by increases in third-party wholesale sales in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Q2 2024 gross profit was $41.6 million, or 29.4% of revenue, compared to $52.0 million, or 36.5% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Q2 2024 Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $53.0 million, or 37.5% of revenue, compared to $62.4 million, or 43.8% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Adjusted Gross Profit1 excludes depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, and non-cash inventory adjustments. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin1 decreased 635 basis points sequentially, primarily driven by declines in wholesale profitability in Massachusetts and Illinois, followed by declines in retail profitability in Massachusetts, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Total Q2 2024 general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $43.1 million, compared to $49.5 million in the prior quarter. Total G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue improved from 34.7% of revenue in the prior quarter to 30.4% of revenue. The prior quarter's expenses included several one-time cost items that did not recur. Additionally, this quarter's G&A was further reduced by a decrease in labor and related expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $21.8 million compared to net income of $0.8 million in Q2 2023. Q2 2023 benefited from the recognition of a one time Employee Retention Tax Credit.

Adjusted EBITDA1, which adjusts for tax, interest, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation, and other items deemed one-time or non-recurring in nature, was $28.3 million in Q2 2024. This represents a 32.9% increase year-over-year and a 12.7% decrease quarter-over-quarter. The declines were driven by the aforementioned gross profit decreases being partially offset by a reduction in labor expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 20.0% improved 269 basis points compared to prior year, but decreased 278 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The sequential decline was driven by the aforementioned gross profit headwinds, which were partially offset by a reduction in labor and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Additional information relating to the Company's second quarter 2024 results is available on the Investor Relations section of AWH's website at https://awholdings.com/investors/, the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov and Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.

____________________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA/Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit/Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the "GAAP Reconciliations" at the end of this release. 2 Total debt is net of unamortized deferred financing costs. Net debt is equal to Total Debt net less Cash & Equivalents. 3 Free cash flow is defined as Cash from Operations less additions to capital assets. 4 Includes pending acquisition of Ohio Patient Access, LLC.

ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue, net $ 141,536 $ 122,988 $ 283,946 $ 237,164 Cost of goods sold

(99,963)

(94,669)

(190,336)

(173,141) Gross profit

41,573

28,319

93,610

64,023 Operating expenses















General and administrative expenses

43,095

36,304

92,557

71,753 Operating (loss) profit

(1,522)

(7,985)

1,053

(7,730)

















Other (expense) income















Interest expense

(8,535)

(10,481)

(17,073)

(19,456) Other, net

379

24,044

689

24,309 Total other (expense) income

(8,156)

13,563

(16,384)

4,853 (Loss) income before income taxes

(9,678)

5,578

(15,331)

(2,877) Income tax expense

(12,106)

(4,737)

(24,616)

(14,754) Net (loss) income $ (21,784) $ 841 $ (39,947) $ (17,631)

















Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders — basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ — $ (0.19) $ (0.09) Weighted-average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted

213,160

195,650

211,057

192,068





















ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,254 $ 25,397 $ 36,154 $ 31,175 Cash flows from investing activities















Additions to capital assets

(5,357)

(8,157)

(12,538)

(4,715) Investments in notes receivable

(600)

(13,854)

(600)

(14,585) Collection of notes receivable

82

82

8,264

164 Proceeds from sale of assets

—

15,000

11

15,000 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(8,500)

(11,857)

(10,000)

(19,857) Purchases of intangible assets

(2,500)

(471)

(4,000)

(943) Net cash used in investing activities

(16,875)

(19,257)

(18,863)

(24,936) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock in private placement, net of offering expenses

—

7,000

—

7,000 Repayments of debt

—

(18,306)

(786)

(19,092) Repayments under finance leases

(122)

(84)

(240)

(147) Taxes withheld under equity-based compensation plans, net

(4,448)

—

(5,060)

(100) Net cash used in financing activities

(4,570)

(11,390)

(6,086)

(12,339) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

10,809

(5,250)

11,205

(6,100) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

72,904

73,296

72,508

74,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 83,713 $ 68,046 $ 83,713 $ 68,046





















ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,713 $ 72,508 Inventory

103,829

95,294 Other current assets

48,722

61,058 Property and equipment, net

269,699

268,082 Operating lease right-of-use assets

137,324

130,556 Intangible assets, net

216,153

221,452 Goodwill

50,032

47,538 Other noncurrent assets

19,891

23,062 Total Assets $ 929,363 $ 919,550









Total current liabilities $ 103,056 $ 92,686 Long-term debt, net

289,530

297,565 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

266,499

261,087 Other noncurrent liabilities

152,735

125,340 Total stockholders' equity

117,543

142,872 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 929,363 $ 919,550

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

We define "Adjusted Gross Profit" as gross profit excluding non-cash inventory costs, which include depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, start-up costs included in cost of goods sold, and other non-cash inventory adjustments. We define "Adjusted Gross Margin" as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue. Our "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure used by management that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We define "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. Management calculates Adjusted EBITDA as the reported net loss, adjusted to exclude: income tax expense, other (income) expense interest expense, depreciation and amortization, depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold, non-cash inventory adjustments, equity-based compensation, equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold, start-up costs, start-up costs included in cost of goods sold, transactionrelated and other non-recurring expenses, and gain or loss on sale of assets. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful and useful financial information, as this measure demonstrates the operating performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to the results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results.

The following table presents Adjusted Gross Profit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit $ 41,573 $ 28,319 $ 93,610 $ 64,023 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold

7,105

8,503

14,767

14,830 Equity-based compensation included in cost of goods sold

4,336

1,931

6,547

1,981 Start-up costs included in cost of goods sold(1)

—

—

—

1,570 Non-cash inventory adjustments(2)

—

6,172

474

10,114 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 53,014 $ 44,925 $ 115,398 $ 92,518 Adjusted Gross Margin

37.5 %

36.5 %

40.6 %

39.0 %





















(1) Incremental expenses associated with the expansion of activities at our cultivation facilities that are not yet operating at scale, including excess overhead expenses resulting from delays in regulatory approvals at certain cultivation facilities. (2) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)



2024

2023

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (21,784) $ 841 $ (39,947) $ (17,631) Income tax expense

12,106

4,737

24,616

14,754 Other, net

(379)

(24,044)

(689)

(24,309) Interest expense

8,535

10,481

17,073

19,456 Depreciation and amortization

15,681

15,543

32,061

29,262 Non-cash inventory adjustments(1)

—

6,172

474

10,114 Equity-based compensation

7,515

4,129

16,195

7,134 Start-up costs(2)

951

278

1,445

2,805 Transaction-related and other nonrecurring expenses(3)

5,721

2,971

9,604

3,273 Loss (gain) on sale of assets

—

216

(11)

(226) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,346 $ 21,324 $ 60,821 $ 44,632 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

20.0 %

17.3 %

21.4 %

18.8 %























(1) Consists of write-offs of expired products, obsolete packaging, and net realizable value adjustments related to certain inventory items. (2) One-time costs associated with acquiring real estate, obtaining licenses and permits, and other costs incurred before commencement of operations at certain locations, as well as incremental expenses associated with the expansion of activities at our cultivation facilities that are not yet operating at scale, including excess overhead expenses resulting from delays in regulatory approvals at certain cultivation facilities. Also includes other one-time or non-recurring expenses, as applicable. (3) Legal and professional fees associated with litigation matters, potential acquisitions, other regulatory matters, and other nonrecurring expenses. The three and six months ended June 30, 2024 include a fair value adjustment related to an acquisition earn-out of $490 and $630, respectively, and the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include $497 and $988, respectively. The three and six months ended June 30, 2024 also include a reserve of $2,744 and $5,447, respectively, related to certain amounts associated with a previous transaction. Additionally, the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $984 recognized as a discount on a noncurrent receivable. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes a $1,804 reserve recorded on a note receivable.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.