AWH Expands Reach in Pennsylvania with Third Dispensary

Ascend Monaca, located in a Pittsburgh suburb, is the Company's 36th location and 8th outlet across seven states

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated marijuana operator, proudly announces the opening of its third medical dispensary in Pennsylvania with a location in Monaca, its 36th across its seven-state footprint.

Ascend Monaca, located conveniently off route 376 in the Pittsburgh suburbs of western Pennsylvania, opened on March 12th and plans to celebrate its grand opening on March 15th. Similar to the Company's other locations in Pennsylvania, in Scranton and Wayne, Ascend Monaca will be an outlet dispensary, offering everyday low pricing and a range of affordable products. Patients will have access to a selection of top-selling whole flower products, vaporizers, concentrates, ingestibles, topicals, and accessories.

"Following our previous successes in Pennsylvania, this Monaca location allows a new medical community to access Ascend's top-selling and affordable products. Medical patients in the larger Pittsburgh region will now have direct access to Ascend's innovative outlet dispensary model that offers patients premium marijuana products with everyday low pricing," said Rick Wilkins, Chief of Stores at Ascend. "We continue to be excited by the Pennsylvania medical marijuana market and were heartened by the recent comments from Governor Shapiro on his support of a legal, regulated, adult-use market. We look forward to the potential of also being able to service adult use customers in the future."

Boasting nine point-of-sale terminals, the dispensary will offer medical products and accept both cash and debit cards through provided cashless ATM terminals. The location is also equipped with ample parking, making it easily accessible for residents and visitors to the area. Patients must hold an active Pennsylvania medical marijuana card to purchase medical marijuana products at the dispensary.

Ascend patients can also join the free Ascenders Club, where shopping becomes even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Customers can sign up in-store or online at www.letsascend.com .

Ascend Monaca is located at 1451 Old Brodhead Rd, in Monaca and will be open from:

Monday - Wednesday: 10 am - 7pm

Thursday: 10 am - 8 pm

Friday: 10am - 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

