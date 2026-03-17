AWH Partners Closes First in a Series for $100 Million Strategic Income Fund for Hospitality Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWH Partners, a privately held national hotel real estate investment, management and development firm, today announced the first of a series of closings for its $100 million Strategic Income Fund. Launched in August 2025, the Fund is designed to deliver stable, recurring cash flow through investments in income-producing hospitality real estate across diverse growth markets and property types.

The Fund will capitalize on current market conditions—including motivated sellers, limited competition, and attractive valuations—to acquire high-quality hospitality assets capable of generating consistent income while reducing exposure to economic cycles and localized downturns.

"We see a compelling opportunity emerging to acquire high-quality, income-producing hospitality assets," said Chad Cooley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AWH Partners. "AWH is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this environment through our data-driven investment platform, which leverages proprietary analytics as well as deep investment and operational expertise to identify, acquire and manage hospitality assets with a focus on durable cash flow and strong downside protection."

The Strategic Income Fund represents a natural expansion of AWH's investment platform while addressing a growing market need. As consolidation among the largest fund managers continues to drive minimum investment sizes higher, the Fund creates new pathways for a wider group of capital partners to access institutional-grade hospitality opportunities.

"This vehicle opens the door for investors and family offices who have sought direct access to institutional-quality hospitality deals but were often sidelined by rising investment minimums at larger funds," said Russ Flicker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AWH Partners. "Our strategy is calibrated to protect capital while generating consistent income—benefiting from our data-driven underwriting and the proven operational expertise of our hospitality management subsidiary, Spire Hospitality."

"The recent market head-winds—including higher interest rates, constrained transaction volume, and elevated operating costs —have created favorable entry points for well-capitalized investors and for our team to leverage and identify value and drive optimal performance," said Jon Rosenfeld, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AWH Partners.

About AWH Partners

Since its founding in 2010, privately held AWH Partners has invested more than $2 billion in hospitality real estate, partnering with leading institutional capital providers and investors to strategically source, develop and manage high-performing assets. The vertically integrated investment firm includes Spire Hospitality, which provides hotel management services, and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company. Its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, are veterans of the real estate and financial industries, including executive experience with Blackstone and The Related Companies. The firm is headquartered in New York.

SOURCE AWH Partners