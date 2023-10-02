AWH to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET following the release of its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Ascend Wellness Leadership will participate on the call including Abner Kurtin, Executive Chairman; John Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Neville, Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc (AWH):

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. AWH owns and operates 31 dispensaries and six state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Common Goods, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. AWH also produces and distributes products on behalf of its brand partners including Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Flower by Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.  `

