aWhere Global Daily Weather Data for Five Commodities Now Available In Bloomberg's Alternative Data Catalog

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aWhere, Inc, a leading provider of agricultural weather data and solutions, announced that its geospatial data for five commodities is now available to Bloomberg Data License clients via Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. This additional resource for the agri-food and financial sectors allows integration of weather insights with other location centric information, enabling timely, climate informed decisions.

"aWhere is excited to become part of Bloomberg's data ecosystem. Weather drives agriculture, and we support companies working to quantitatively support their adaptation to weather variability driven by climate change, through accurate and complete spatial coverage of observed weather data," said John Corbett, CEO, aWhere.

aWhere integrates multiple data sources to generate a global 9km weather grid of over 1.9 million complete weather stations. Bloomberg clients now have access to historical daily weather data starting from January 2014; additional historical data are available dating back to 2006, via aWhere's API. AWhere provides fifteen-day hourly forecast data, updated every 6 hours, based on the Global Forecasting Service of NOAA.

Bloomberg Data License clients can now easily integrate localized, current weather data to monitor weather anomalies covering the global production areas for corn, soybean, sugarcane, coffee, and cacao. Observed data are available for the past 30- and past 7 days and the forecast data are available for the next 7, next 15, and next 8-15 days. These data can be input into crop production, anomaly, or stress models as well as be seamlessly overlaid with other spatial data sets and used in data science efforts.

aWhere's weather data is often used to address questions such as where supplies will be plentiful and of good quality, or when a commodity will be ready for harvest in different locations to optimize aggregation, storage and market logistics.

aWhere, based in Denver, Colorado, has been supplying organizations in agriculture, finance, and government with accurate weather data since 1999.

