AWHONN Announces 2020 President-Elect And Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is pleased to announce its 2020 President-Elect and Board of Directors. Their term officially begins on January 1, 2020.

New members of the AWHONN 2020 Board of Directors include 2020 President-Elect Cyndy Krening, MS, CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM; Suzanne McMurtry Baird, DPN, RN; Kellie Griggs, DNP, MSN-Ed, RNC-OB; and incumbent Cheryl Larry-Osman, RN, MS, CNM, CNS.

Cyndy Krening, MS, CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, President-Elect

Cyndy Krening holds a BSN and an MSN in perinatal nursing. She has worked in inpatient obstetric settings for 37 years in tertiary teaching, and community hospitals as an L&D staff nurse, charge nurse, manager, outreach coordinator and OB flight nurse. Cyndy is currently a perinatal CNS at SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver.

Cyndy has been active in AWHONN for the last 35 years. She has served on the national education, practice, public policy and section advisory committees, as Colorado section chair, and two terms on the national Board of Directors. She's contributed to AWHONN publications, position statements, books, and spoken at many AWHONN conferences and conventions. Cyndy has served on NCC's Inpatient OB and EFM certification test committees. She represents nursing on the Colorado Maternal Mortality and the NYC Maternal Mortality Steering Committees. Cyndy has won the Nightingale Award – the highest honor given to a Colorado nurse.

Suzanne McMurtry Baird, DNP, RN

Dr. Baird is a graduate of Rush College of Nursing's DNP Executive Leadership track and Vanderbilt University MSN and BSN programs. Suzanne has extensive clinical experience in obstetrical nursing and currently works as a consultant throughout the U.S. with her company, Clinical Concepts in Obstetrics, LLC.

Previously, Suzanne served as Maternal Quality Improvement Specialist for TIPQC, the Assistant Director of Nursing for Clinical Program Development at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, taught obstetric and critical care nursing at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, and worked in L&D at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Suzanne has served on numerous programs for AWHONN including CCOE and PEOP modules author and editor, review of the Obstetric Triage toolkit, and Implementation of Evidence Based Practice Advisory Board. She is currently on the board of editors for the Journal of Perinatal and Neonatal Nursing, an editor/author for the 5th edition of the textbook Intrapartum Management Modules and the 4th edition of AWHONN's High Risk and Critical Care Obstetrics.

Kellie Griggs, DNP, MSN-Ed, RNC-OB

Dr. Griggs is an Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and a unit-based maternal-infant clinical nurse educator. Her dedication to empower bedside nurses as frontline experts and advocates surrounding policy and practice initiatives has been recognized by several professional nursing organizations.

She has been engaged with AWHONN as an emerging leader, public policy committee member, southeastern NC section chair and co-legislative chair, journal reviewer, and fetal heart rate monitoring instructor. She recently received the 2019 NC AWHONN Nurse Leader award.

Her passions include nursing safety initiatives and advocacy. She portrays this through publishing her work and speaking at conferences. Kellie serves as a community engagement liaison for marginalized women by connecting nurses to meaningful service opportunities. She is an energetic advocate who enjoys promoting AWHONN and being a champion for women and infants.

Cheryl Larry-Osman, RN, MS, CNM, CNS

Cheryl Larry-Osman, RN, MS, CNM, CNS, is completing her Doctorate of Nursing Practice and is a Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She trained as a certified nurse midwife, and has over 24 years of experience in the areas of Labor and Delivery, Postpartum, High Risk Antepartum, Normal Newborn, and Women's Health. As a complement to clinical practice, Cheryl received training as a Healthcare Equity Ambassador through the Henry Ford Health System.

She is an active member of AWHONN and is currently an elected member of the National Board of Directors, providing oversite for the organization's mission/vision, fiscal functions, programs/services, and legal/moral goals. Cheryl passionately advocates for the equitable care of all women and newborns, and provides strong leadership in the awareness of health disparities with her involvement in clinical strategies, presentations, and legislative policy at national, state, and local levels addressing maternal and infant morbidity and mortality.

The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy.

SOURCE AWHONN

Related Links

http://www.awhonn.org

