Awkwafina, Rachel Brosnahan, Sienna Miller and Idina Menzel Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Classic Diamond Jewelry Takes the Stage at the 2020 Golden Globes
Jan 06, 2020, 00:21 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forevermark diamonds lit up the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on actors Rachel Brosnahan, Awkwafina, Sienna Miller, and Idina Menzel.
Golden Globe winner Awkwafina looked elegant accepting her award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture in a pair of classic diamond studs, a one-of-a-kind diamond brooch and diamond cocktail rings to accent her chic black and white ensemble.
Awkwafina's stylist Erica Cloud said of her diamond look, "Awkwafina's Dior Couture look has a regal feel to it, so I was looking for a beautiful diamond brooch to complete the look. Forevermark has the perfect, polished one to make the final touch. I loved how it looks like a ribbon since the neckline has the gorgeous ruffled collar and black silk tie. The brooch is a nice alternative to a traditional, tied bow. We finished it off with diamond studs and rings. The look is so classic Dior, and I didn't want to compete with her red lip with any other colors. The Jimmy Choo bag coordinated with the jewelry having the rhinestone accents. The entire look is traditional yet modern."
Golden Globe nominee Rachel Brosnahan dazzled in striking diamond drop earrings and multiple stacked diamond rings and bangle bracelets complementing her regal purple gown.
Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Rachel's stylists, shared the inspiration behind her look, "Because of the open neckline, we wanted a dramatic and linear earring. Since we were looking for a clean style, we needed to have diamonds with some real pop to them. We chose Forevermark because they have incredible diamonds - really sparkly and beautiful. It's an added bonus for us that we know she's wearing jewelry that's ethically sourced and from a brand that's socially responsible."
Forevermark diamond looks at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards include:
Actor and Golden Globe Winner Awkwafina
Forevermark Center of My Universe® Diamond Halo Studs set in 18k White Gold 4.52 ctw
Forevermark Force of Nature Diamond Brooch set in 18k White Gold 4.48 ctw
Forevermark by DeGem Journey Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 5.29 ctw
Forevermark Millemoi Diamond Ring set 18k White Gold 1.24 ctw
Forevermark Diamond Tie Pin set in 18k White Gold 1.79 ctw
Actor and Nominee Rachel Brosnahan
Forevermark Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 18.61 ctw
Forevermark Two-Stone Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 8.52 ctw
Forevermark Diamond Eternity Rings set in 18k White Gold 6.19ctw
Forevermark Black Label Collection Stackable Diamond Bangles set in 18k White Gold 4.45 ctw
Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Beaded Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold .50 ctw
Forevermark Tribute™ Collection Milgrain Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold .51 ctw
Actor and Presenter Sienna Miller
Forevermark Frozen Beauty Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 14.87 ctw
Forevermark by Premier Gem 10.73ct Exceptional Fancy Yellow Cushion Diamond Ring set in Platinum
Forevermark by Premier Gem 5.04ct Exceptional Pear Diamond Ring set in Platinum
Actor Idina Menzel
Forevermark Light Fall Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 15.41 ctw
Forevermark by DeGem Vero Amore Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.04 ctw
SOURCE Forevermark
Share this article