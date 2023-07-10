Awkward Insurance Podcast Wins Silver at IMCA's 65th Annual Showcase Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research proudly announces the prestigious recognition of their Awkward Insurance Podcast at the 65th Annual Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) Showcase Awards. The podcast episode, "What's Legal Isn't Always What's Fair," won Silver in the Best Single Podcast Episode category.

With the highest number of entries in its history, across 53 distinct categories, the showcase award recognizes aligning with target audiences, achieving business objectives, and delivering measurable marketing results.

The episode evolved from a discussion between host Dustyne Bryant, MBA, CIC, CISR and faculty member Ted Kinney CIC, CPCU, ARM, CPIA, AM, AINS, CRIS, AAM, about his Ruble Graduate Seminar "Exploring Personal Auto Claims & Coverage Scenarios." One of Mr. Kinney's real-life experiences resonated deeply.

The coverage scenario dissects the accidental death of a foster child by a hit-and-run driver and how the foster parent's Uninsured Motorists Coverage responded. Beyond providing educational insights into who is defined as an "insured" by the Uninsured Motorists Coverage, Mrs. Bryant draws from personal experience as a former foster parent. Their conversation expands into a message of compassion, emphasizing the profound human element embedded within insurance coverage. The episode concludes with a heartfelt sentiment, "you never know when you are the person that changes the trajectory of someone's life."

"We are deeply honored by this award and remain committed to advancing the skills and careers of insurance and risk management professionals through dynamic educational experiences. We thank the IMCA for recognizing our efforts to amplify Dustyne's unique perspective and share her energy with other industry professionals. We also recognize Podcast Producer, Mac Leberman, Director of Media Production, Amanda Stewart, and Digital Content Manager, Jeff Buck for this award," shared Marketing Director, Griselda J Castillo.

About the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association

The IMCA is the oldest association for insurance marketing and communications professionals in North America, tracing its roots back to 1921.

About The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is a leading provider of insurance education and training courses. Their commitment to high-quality, comprehensive insurance education helps thousands of insurance professionals elevate their careers.

