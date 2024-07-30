AWM Foundation Announces Dates for Milestone 50th Gracie Awards and Commemorative Logo

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is proud to release the dates for the highly anticipated 50th Annual Gracie Awards, to celebrate half a century of honoring excellence of women in media.

The 2025 Gracie Awards will be a landmark celebration featuring two marquee events:

Gracies Gala: May 20, 2025 , at the iconic Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills .





, at the iconic , A Four Seasons Hotel in . Gracies Luncheon: June 18, 2025 , at the prestigious Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City .

In commemoration of this golden milestone, AWMF is also unveiling a newly refreshed logo for the 50th Gracie Awards, embodying the spirit of strength, innovation, and connection.

Becky Brooks, President of AWMF shared, "As we approach the 50th Annual Gracie Awards, we reflect on five decades of tremendous progress made in advancing women in media. The Gracies have been a beacon of recognition for the incredible talents and contributions of women in our industry. Next year's celebration is not only a tribute to our past but also a spotlight on the bright future ahead. We are eager to honor the trailblazers who have paved the way and the rising stars who continue to shape the media landscape."

The Gracie Awards were established in 1975 to recognize individual achievement and exemplary programing created by, for, and about women. The awards are celebrated with an evening event, the Gracies Gala, on the West Coast where national awards are recognized, and the Gracies Luncheon on the East Coast with local and student awards.

Call for Entries: The Call for Entries for the 50th Gracie Awards will open in October 2024. Stay tuned for more details.

For more information about the Gracie Awards, please visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org . For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Instagram, X , LinkedIn and Facebook.

