AWOIP Launches Expanded Insurance Program for Animal Welfare Organization Tangram Insurance

News provided by

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 11:10 ET

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOIP is excited to announce that we have partnered with Liberty Mutual Insurance's GRS North America Programs group to provide insurance for animal welfare organizations of all types effective immediately. This program is exclusive to insureds of AWOIP only. The program offers all lines of coverages including Property, General Liability, Professional Liability, D&O, EPLI, Auto, Workers Compensation and Excess limits backed by Liberty Mutual, a Fortune 100 carrier. The program is designed to address the unique needs of all types of animal welfare organizations, including everything from small local rescues to larger exotic animal sanctuaries. We are able accommodate most breeds and species as well as organizations that have experienced claims or have animals with a bite history.  

Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram noted the key advantages of the program, "Our specialty program provides differentiated coverage for animal rescue, shelter, and sanctuary organizations that serve and protect animals. Our unique architecture of the program is the ability to offer both admitted and non-admitted solutions at the product level. This ultimately means more flexible, competitive, and responsive coverage for the customer.  We are proud to be Liberty Mutual's first program partner to pilot this approach." 

Liberty Mutual's Tracey Sharis, President of Global Risk Solutions North American Programs, praised the program for addressing a key risk management challenge faced by animal welfare organizations across the country. "We welcomed the opportunity to bring our expertise to such an important partnership," she said. "The program effectively solves a growing challenge faced by animal welfare organizations trying to piece together multiple lines of business to cover critical loss exposures.  We can accommodate all lines with this new program."

About Tangram Insurance: Tangram is an independently owned insurance intermediary serving US agencies and businesses across the country. They focus on superior specialty P&C risk solutions for niche market segments. Headquartered just outside of San Francisco, California, they are led by President and CEO, Rekha Skantharaja.

For more information, please visit www.tangramins.com.

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Also from this source

Tangram Insurance Services Announces Rekha Skantharaja Joins PCH Mutual Board of Directors

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency (MGA) and Program Manager, announced today that Rekha Skantharaja, President, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Animal Welfare

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.