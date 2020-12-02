AWP Acquires Advantage Barricade & RoadMarks

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its national growth strategy, Area Wide Protective (AWP), the leading North American provider of traffic control services and equipment, has acquired Albuquerque, New Mexico based Advantage Barricade & RoadMarks, LLC (ABR).

"ABR has been in business for 22 years, having developed a strong, professional operation with an impressive commitment to community and employee engagement," said John Sypek, President and CEO of AWP. "The impressive performance, history and strength of ABR makes it an ideal addition to the AWP network as we advance our growth strategy designed to better serve customers."

AWP continues to grow its ability to serve the nation's leading customers of professional traffic control services. With a dual focus on strengthening its position in existing markets, and also growing into new geographic areas, AWP is now better positioned to reach and support new and existing customers in the utility and roadway maintenance and construction industries in the western United States.

The addition of ABR along with other recent acquisitions and the opening of nine new AWP facilities during 2020, extends AWP's operations to more than 100 facility locations in 23 US states and four Canadian provinces.

