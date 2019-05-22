AWP Acquires Northern Colorado Traffic Control, Inc.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Wide Protective, a leading North American provider of traffic control services and equipment, has acquired Northern Colorado Traffic Control, Inc., a complementary traffic control company based in Colorado.

"Expansion into Colorado is an important move for AWP as we continue to extend our professional traffic control services into new geographies with both new and existing customers in the utility and heavy highway construction industries," said John Sypek, President and CEO of AWP. "Northern Colorado Traffic Control's impressive performance history and strength in the Colorodo market, make it an ideal addition to the AWP network as we continue expansion westward. Joining forces with Northern Colorado Traffic Control will bring benefit to customers of both companies."

Northern Colorado Traffic Control has successfully and reliably served prominent civil construction companies, city jurisdictions, utilities and others with a vast inventory of equipment and capable, qualified personnel for 26 years. The addition of these three Colorado-based facilities bring AWP's facility network to 20 states and more than 90 facilities throughout the US and Eastern Canada.

AWP's acquisition of Northern Colorado Traffic Control is preceded by its acquisitions of Canada-based Safety First, Tennessee-based FlagPros, Kentucky-based Kentuckiana Traffic & Patrol, and Connecticut-based All State Traffic Control. All four acquisitions took place within the last two years.

"We believe that as our operations expand, so does increased work zone and road safety," said Sypek. "Trish Sandau and Bill Moran have done a great job building a safe, strong team and company. We couldn't be happier to welcome them into our AWP team as we jointly advance our mission to make roads safer," said Sypek.

AWP, Inc.

Since 1993, AWP has been providing traffic control management services to major utility companies, municipalities, contractors, and special events. Our more than 88 locations provide daily operations that span over 20 states and eastern Canada. Known as America's Traffic Control leader, AWP is a comprehensive, one-stop traffic control organization, providing around-the-clock service every day of the year.

