AWS and Newforma Announce Strategic 7-Year Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Cloud Adoption and AI Innovation

The multi-year initiative brings generative AI, expanded cloud infrastructure, and FedRAMP readiness to Newforma's project and information management platform.

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leading provider of project and information management software for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner (AECO) industry, today announced a strategic seven-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to accelerate customer cloud adoption, expand AI-driven capabilities, and strengthen the technology foundation supporting Newforma's cloud-delivered solutions.

As part of the collaboration, AWS will support a broad modernization initiative spanning Newforma's product portfolio and cloud infrastructure. The investment will accelerate cloud adoption for customers, enhance platform scalability and security, and create an even stronger foundation for future innovation.

zeb, an AI and cloud engineering partner and AWS Premier Tier Partner, has played a central role in bringing the collaboration to life. They are actively supporting Newforma's AWS migration assessment and helping design and build new AI-powered capabilities for the Newforma platform, including automated tools for compliance and document review. zeb's work spans both the technical foundation of the migration and the discovery and delivery of Newforma's expanding AI roadmap.

"This collaboration marks an important milestone for Newforma and our customers," said Peter Cannone, Chief Executive Officer of Newforma. "We've spent years helping AECO firms embrace digital transformation through both on-prem and cloud solutions that improve collaboration and project delivery. By deepening our relationship with AWS, we're investing in the next generation of our platform, giving customers greater flexibility, stronger security, faster innovation, and a foundation for the AI-powered workflows that shape the future of our industry."

The collaboration includes modernization of Newforma Project Center's cloud platform, continued evolution of the cloud-native Newforma Konekt platform using AWS services, modernization of supporting infrastructure, and a parallel initiative to establish the compliance foundation for FedRAMP readiness. Together, these initiatives will create a more scalable, resilient, and intelligent platform that supports customers wherever they are on their journey.

"When Newforma set out to disrupt their industry with AI, zeb helped build the path to get there," said Mal Vivek, CEO of zeb. "In less than a year, that became multiple production AI workloads on Amazon Bedrock and a multi-year transformational commitment to AWS. That's the kind of outcome we exist to deliver, in partnership with AWS, for every client who's serious about the shift."

"Newforma's work with AWS will unlock powerful AI capabilities for AECO firms, from generative AI through Amazon Bedrock to scalable cloud infrastructure built for their most demanding workloads," said Rich Geraffo, Vice President & Managing Director, AWS North America. "We're proud to help the industry that builds our world shape its digital future."

The initiative is expected to deliver long-term value for customers through enhanced cloud services, improved platform performance, stronger security, and accelerated delivery of AI-enabled capabilities. It also expands Newforma's ability to support organizations with increasingly complex security and compliance requirements, including those operating in regulated industries.

"This is much more than an infrastructure initiative," said Ben Bazso, Chief Technology Officer of Newforma. "We're strengthening the technology platform that powers Newforma today while creating the flexibility to deliver new AI capabilities, deeper integrations, and continuous innovation for years to come. Working alongside AWS and zeb allows us to further optimize our cloud platforms and accelerate our AI roadmap, providing customers with greater performance, resilience, and choice as their technology needs continue to evolve."

Work is already underway, with initiatives across Newforma Project Center and Newforma Konekt laying the foundation for the next generation of intelligent, cloud-powered project delivery for the AECO industry.

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 20 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users, Newforma has supported more than 24 million file transfers, 6 million submittals, and 1 billion emails, providing a comprehensive project record at your fingertips and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.com.

SOURCE Newforma