Newforma invests in future AECO leaders with new scholarship program

Applications are open through July 24 for individuals pursuing education, credentials or training tied to careers in the built environment

BOSTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leading provider of project information management, collaboration, and dispute risk mitigation solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner-operated market, is supporting the next generation of professionals across architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) roles with the launch of the Newforma AECO Scholarship program.

Presented by the Newforma Women's Leadership Council (NWLC), two $3,750 scholarships will be given to aid individuals pursuing:

Undergraduate and graduate degree programs

Professional certifications

Continuing education courses

Specialized industry training programs

"This is more than financial support," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "It's an investment in people who are thoughtful about their path, motivated to learn, and committed to making a meaningful impact on the built environment. Whether you're new to the industry or an experienced professional looking to advance your career and education, this scholarship is open to individuals across the AECO community."

Applicants must be dedicated to starting or continuing a career within the AECO industry. They will be asked to submit a short essay detailing their commitment to the profession, their educational and career goals and the impact they hope to make through their work.

"As we were developing this program, we knew we wanted it to be different than your typical scholarship," said Porsha DeSimone, manager of strategic sales and supervisor at Newforma and member of the NWLC. "It's not about how smart they are or past achievements. It's about passion and intent. We want applicants who are hungry and driven to be a part of this industry. At Newforma, we believe the future of the built environment depends on people who are curious, committed and ready to change the world."

The deadline for entries is July 24, and winners will be notified in early-to-mid September. Current Newforma employees and those who share a household with them are not eligible to apply.

To apply for the Newforma AECO Scholarship, please visit https://www.newforma.com/aeco-scholarship/

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 20 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users, Newforma has supported more than 24 million file transfers, 6 million submittals, and 1 billion emails, providing a comprehensive project record at your fingertips and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.com.

SOURCE Newforma