Newforma Introduces Microsoft Teams Connector to Strengthen AECO Project Records

New integration automatically captures Teams conversations, files, edits and deleted messages to reduce AECO firms dispute risk and preserve critical project communication

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, the leader in project and information management software for architecture, engineering, construction and owner firms worldwide, today announced the introduction of a Microsoft Teams connector for Newforma Konekt. The new integration brings Microsoft Teams conversations directly into the Newforma Konekt project record, helping firms preserve critical communication without requiring teams to change how they collaborate.

Newforma today announced the introduction of a Microsoft Teams connector for Newforma Konekt.

As Microsoft Teams has become a default workspace for fast-moving project coordination, important decisions, clarifications and issue resolutions increasingly happen in channels and threads outside formal project correspondence. For AECO firms, this creates a growing challenge: the official project record is often split between formal documentation systems and real-time collaboration platforms.

The connector addresses that gap by automatically syncing public and shared Teams channels with their corresponding projects in Newforma Konekt. Messages, replies, reactions and files are captured as part of the project record, giving firms a more complete, searchable and durable history of project communication.

"Project teams should be able to work in the tools that help them move quickly without sacrificing the integrity of the project record," said Carl Veillette, CPO at Newforma. "With the Microsoft Teams connector for Newforma Konekt, firms can capture the conversations where decisions happen while strengthening documentation, reducing risk and improving project continuity. Because when a question comes up later, it's not enough to say a decision was made, you need to prove it. This integration captures what was decided in Teams, who was involved, when it happened."

A key advantage of the connector is its ability to preserve communication history beyond what is typically available in Microsoft Teams alone. Once a channel is linked and a Teams message is edited, Newforma Konekt preserves the current version as well as prior versions with timestamps.

When a message is deleted in Teams, the deleted message remains in the Newforma Konekt record and is clearly identified as deleted. The integration also preserves thread structure, replies, reactions and attached files, creating a more complete audit trail for firms managing compliance obligations, contractual requirements, project closeout and potential disputes.

"Construction communication is becoming increasingly fragmented," added Peter Cannone, CEO of Newforma. "Instead of forcing every stakeholder into one tool, firms need to connect the tools teams already use and automatically bring the right information into a complete, reliable project record. That is core to what Newforma does: connecting people to the information they need, regardless of where it lives."

The Microsoft Teams connector for Newforma Konekt is now available. To learn more, visit https://www.newforma.com/app-market/microsoft-teams/microsoft-teams/.

About Newforma

Newforma is the leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 20 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions—available both on-premises and cloud-hosted—facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4.5 million users, Newforma has supported more than 24 million file transfers, 6 million submittals, and 1 billion emails, providing a comprehensive project record at your fingertips and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.com.

SOURCE Newforma