AWS in Orbit series premieres on the T-Minus Space Daily podcast

News provided by

N2K Networks

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Join N2K and Amazon Web Services to explore the convergence of cloud, space, and advanced technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

FULTON, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks today announced the premiere of AWS in Orbit, a podcast series that offers listeners an in-depth look at the transformative intersection of cloud computing, space technologies, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI). The series is produced by N2K Networks and AWS Aerospace and Satellite. Seasoned host Maria Varmazis leads the conversation, which is published through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast. Learn more about the podcast and listen here: space.n2k.com/aws.

Continue Reading
The AWS in Orbit podcast series offers listeners an in-depth look at the transformative intersection of cloud computing, space technologies, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI). The series is produced by N2K Networks and AWS Aerospace and Satellite, and published through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast. Tune in to AWS in Orbit and follow T-Minus Space Daily in your podcast app of choice.
The AWS in Orbit podcast series offers listeners an in-depth look at the transformative intersection of cloud computing, space technologies, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI). The series is produced by N2K Networks and AWS Aerospace and Satellite, and published through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast. Tune in to AWS in Orbit and follow T-Minus Space Daily in your podcast app of choice.

The AWS in Orbit series provides insights into the real-world impact of advanced cloud and space technologies on use cases like small farming sustainability, mitigating heat index issues in dense urban areas, and space cybersecurity. Episodes will include:

  • In-depth interviews with industry leaders and experts, providing listeners with a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of cloud, AI, and space.
  • Real-world case studies that demonstrate the transformative impact of these technologies.
  • Exclusive previews of upcoming AWS events.
  • Engaging discussions that go beyond the technical aspects, focusing on the human and societal implications of these rapidly evolving fields.

"AWS in Orbit is about the intersection of technology and humanity," shared Brandon Karpf, Executive Director of N2K Networks. "We're exploring the emerging space economy, asking the questions that will help us steer towards a more sustainable and secure future that's enabled by cloud, AI, and space technologies."

AWS in Orbit episode 1 is available today through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast on all major podcast platforms and at space.n2k.com/podcasts/t-minus.

Episode Schedule:

  • Episode One, October 28, 2023: "Leveraging generative AI to do more at the rugged space edge with AWS" with special guest Kathy O'Donnell, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS
  • Episode Two, November 18, 2023: "Securing the space frontier with AI cybersecurity solutions" with special guest Buffy Wajvoda, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS.
  • Episode Three, December 9, 2023: "Monitoring critical road network infrastructure at scale with Alteia and the World Bank" with special guests Baptiste Tripard, Chief Marketing Officer at Alteia, and Aiga Stokenberga, Sr. Transport Economist at World Bank Group.
  • Episode Four, December 16, 2023: "Empowering small farming through AI and space technologies with Degas" with special guest Yohei Nakayama, Chief Technology Officer at Degas Ltd.

About AWS Aerospace and Satellite
AWS Aerospace & Satellite helps customers reimagine how they design, launch, operate, and maintain space systems, derive insights to make better decisions faster, and accelerate innovation. We bring together the most advanced, secure cloud infrastructure, broadest service portfolio, and extensive space industry expertise so you can simplify IT management and focus on your missions.

About N2K Networks
N2K is a strategic workforce intelligence company, creating a world where workforce knowledge and skills can change as fast as technology. Our flagship podcasts, newsletters, and written briefs are part of the daily intelligence routine of many of the most influential leaders and operators in the public and private sector. To learn more about N2K's workforce intelligence enterprise capabilities, visit n2k.com.

SOURCE N2K Networks

Also from this source

N2K Cyber and Microsoft expand collaboration with the launch of The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Podcast

N2K Cyber, previously The CyberWire Network, today announced the launch of The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Podcast, the latest series from the...

N2K Cyber and Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks collaborate to launch Unit 42 Threat Vector, the newest segment on The CyberWire Daily Podcast

N2K Cyber, previously The CyberWire Network, and Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42® announced today the launch of their new bi-weekly segment, Threat...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.