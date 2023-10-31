AWS in Orbit series premieres on the T-Minus Space Daily podcast

Join N2K and Amazon Web Services to explore the convergence of cloud, space, and advanced technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

FULTON, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Networks today announced the premiere of AWS in Orbit, a podcast series that offers listeners an in-depth look at the transformative intersection of cloud computing, space technologies, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI). The series is produced by N2K Networks and AWS Aerospace and Satellite. Seasoned host Maria Varmazis leads the conversation, which is published through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast. Learn more about the podcast and listen here: space.n2k.com/aws.

The AWS in Orbit series provides insights into the real-world impact of advanced cloud and space technologies on use cases like small farming sustainability, mitigating heat index issues in dense urban areas, and space cybersecurity. Episodes will include:

In-depth interviews with industry leaders and experts, providing listeners with a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities at the intersection of cloud, AI, and space.

Real-world case studies that demonstrate the transformative impact of these technologies.

Exclusive previews of upcoming AWS events.

Engaging discussions that go beyond the technical aspects, focusing on the human and societal implications of these rapidly evolving fields.

"AWS in Orbit is about the intersection of technology and humanity," shared Brandon Karpf, Executive Director of N2K Networks. "We're exploring the emerging space economy, asking the questions that will help us steer towards a more sustainable and secure future that's enabled by cloud, AI, and space technologies."

AWS in Orbit episode 1 is available today through the T-Minus Space Daily podcast on all major podcast platforms and at space.n2k.com/podcasts/t-minus.

Episode Schedule:

Episode One, October 28 , 2023: "Leveraging generative AI to do more at the rugged space edge with AWS" with special guest Kathy O'Donnell, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS

, 2023: with special guest Solutions Architect at AWS Episode Two, November 18 , 2023: "Securing the space frontier with AI cybersecurity solutions" with special guest Buffy Wajvoda, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS.

, 2023: with special guest Solutions Architect at AWS. Episode Three, December 9 , 2023: "Monitoring critical road network infrastructure at scale with Alteia and the World Bank" with special guests Baptiste Tripard , Chief Marketing Officer at Alteia, and Aiga Stokenberga, Sr. Transport Economist at World Bank Group.

, 2023: with special guests , Chief Marketing Officer at Alteia, and Aiga Stokenberga, Sr. Transport Economist at World Bank Group. Episode Four, December 16 , 2023: "Empowering small farming through AI and space technologies with Degas" with special guest Yohei Nakayama , Chief Technology Officer at Degas Ltd.

About AWS Aerospace and Satellite

AWS Aerospace & Satellite helps customers reimagine how they design, launch, operate, and maintain space systems, derive insights to make better decisions faster, and accelerate innovation. We bring together the most advanced, secure cloud infrastructure, broadest service portfolio, and extensive space industry expertise so you can simplify IT management and focus on your missions.

About N2K Networks

N2K is a strategic workforce intelligence company, creating a world where workforce knowledge and skills can change as fast as technology. Our flagship podcasts, newsletters, and written briefs are part of the daily intelligence routine of many of the most influential leaders and operators in the public and private sector. To learn more about N2K's workforce intelligence enterprise capabilities, visit n2k.com.

