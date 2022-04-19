AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY LAUNCHES A DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION FOCUSED BUSINESS

The Grand Opening, titled "SPARE NO EXPENSE" benefits

Helping Hands of Southern California, is set for April 30 in Glendale, CA

GLENDALE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a call to address the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, AWS LOYALTY GROUP TALENT AGENCY, established in 2021 and located in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, has launched a diversity and inclusion focused business. To celebrate the platform of change in the entertainment industry, the founder has set the grand opening titled, "SPARE NO EXPENSE" hosted by R&B/Jazz recording artist Miki Howard on Saturday, April 30, to begin with a red carpet at 7:30 p.m. at the elegant STARS ON BRAND, 417 North Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203.