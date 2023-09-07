AWS Senior Principal Joins Generative AR Startup as CTO

Enklu

07 Sep, 2023, 10:07 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enklu, the leading commercial spatial computing platform in Augmented Reality, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Spertus as its new Chief Technology Officer. Spertus leaves his position as a Senior Principal Engineer at AWS, where he provided technical leadership in Developer Tools, Low Code, and Generative AI.

Why Spertus Chose Enklu

Mike Spertus, new Chief Technology Officer at Enklu.
"The future of computers will be interacting with them naturally in reality, not just staring at screens. I can't imagine a bigger opportunity to create that future than to join the company that is leading the present. With Enklu's spatial computing leadership in creator tooling, cloud services, operations, and customer engagement, we are already delivering on that vision," says Spertus.

A Respected Authority in Generative AI and Much More

High points of Spertus' three decades of tech leadership in Startups, Enterprises, and Academia include:

  • Full Adjunct Professor of Computer Science at the University of Chicago, where he teaches Generative AI, Big Data Application Architecture, and C++
  • Fellow and VP at Symantec, where he led the delivery of robust production cybersecurity platforms used by millions
  • Helping creators build great applications at AWS Next Gen Developer Experience, at VERITAS as a Chief Technologist in their Application Performance Management division which acquired his developer tool startup, and through decades of contributions to the ISO C++ standards committee,
  • Holder of 44 patents

Generative AI is a game changer for creating spatial computing experiences, and Mike brings the vision and expertise to ensure that Enklu continues to lead in Spatial Computing through this revolution. At the same time, his decades of successfully building enterprise-grade production services in the cloud and at the edge has taught him that for this revolution to succeed, a strong foundation is equally important.  Enklu will be a leader not just in game-changing Generative AI features, but in delivering them as part of complete, scalable, and reliable, state-of-the-art solutions on which customers can build their business with confidence.

Building on a Wave of Success

Enklu is the commercial spatial computing platform behind the nation's largest chain of Augmented Reality experience centers: Verse Immersive. This milestone follows Enklu's recent launch of Verse in Denver, the most recent success after Verse Orlando and Verse Chicago early in 2023, further establishing the company's growing momentum in the AR sector.

A Peek Into The Future: SightCraft

Be on the lookout for Enklu's upcoming multiplayer game, SightCraft, launching soon on Apple's upcoming Vision Pro and HoloLens 2.

About Enklu

Enklu is a U.S.-based leader in spatial computing services, leveraging unique data, an existing content library, and generative AI to offer a profitable licensable package for businesses. With over a million hours of spatial computing experiences delivered and an intelligent platform and ecosystem for creating and delivering content, Enklu provides creators,  venues, and home users everything they need for successful and profitable spatial computing experiences

