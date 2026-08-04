AWWA statement on recent cyber attacks on water systems

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have urged water utilities to take immediate protective actions after a series of cyberattacks impacted multiple water services in several states. AWWA CEO David LaFrance issued the following statement.

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent cyber attacks on multiple U.S. water systems underscore the importance of remaining vigilant against evolving cyber threats. Water professionals understand their profound responsibility to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the communities they serve every day.

Utilities across the water community are continually working to strengthen cybersecurity and improve resilience following cyber attacks. Success depends on access to timely threat intelligence, technical expertise, continual training, and the financial resources needed to secure critical systems.

AWWA supports these efforts through a range of cybersecurity resources, including its Getting Started Guide and interactive cybersecurity assessment tool. These resources help utilities identify vulnerabilities, prioritize improvements, and strengthen resilience.

AWWA continues to advocate for the development of nationwide minimum cybersecurity requirements for water utilities. Those requirements should be shaped by water professionals and cybersecurity experts to ensure they are practical, risk-based, and effective. Because water systems vary widely in size, complexity, and risk profile, a one-size-fits-all approach is unlikely to be effective.

Protecting public health has always been the mission of water utilities. As cyber threats evolve, that mission remains unchanged: delivering safe, reliable water service and earning the trust of the communities they serve every day.

About AWWA

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

SOURCE American Water Works Association