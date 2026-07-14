AWWA celebrates introduction of legislation to reauthorize SRFs, WIFIA

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee introduced legislation that authorizes more than $35 billion in funding for water infrastructure programs over the next four years, including $16.5 billion for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, $14 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and $260 million for the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). The bill also authorizes two cybersecurity programs that AWWA prioritized, the Midsize and Large Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program and a new program to encourage participation in the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center (WaterISAC).

AWWA CEO David LaFrance issued the following statement.

"The drinking water and clean water provisions within the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 are a positive step toward strengthening the federal partnership needed to sustain safe and reliable water service. AWWA is encouraged that the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recognizes the importance of reauthorizing core water infrastructure financing programs, including the SRFs and WIFIA, at robust levels. These financial programs allow communities to pay for essential water projects, lowering the cost of debt and reducing the impact on household water bills.

"The need is clear. AWWA's recent Beyond the Replacement Era report shows that communities will need to invest $2.1 trillion to $2.4 trillion through 2050 to replacing aging drinking water infrastructure, enhance treatment, and ensure resilient systems and supplies.

"We are grateful to the committee for its work and look forward to working with Congress to ensure these critical programs are reauthorized and fully funded moving forward."

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Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

SOURCE American Water Works Association