AWWA and AMWA statement on newly released PFAS proposals

DENVER and WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water Works Association (AWWA) CEO David LaFrance and Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA) CEO Tom Dobbins released the following statement today regarding EPA's newly released proposals Extending the Compliance Deadline for the PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation and Rescission of Regulatory Determinations and Removal of Related Provisions for Four PFAS Substances (PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA (GenX), and the mixture of these three PFAS plus PFBS).

"AWWA and AMWA share the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's goal of protecting people from potentially harmful levels of PFAS in drinking water.

"Water utilities are actively addressing PFAS in their communities, and successful solutions depend on careful planning, sound engineering, and affordability for each impacted community. Providing adequate time to research options, select the best approach based on local circumstances, and implement necessary infrastructure and equipment upgrades is the right path to long-term success.

"At the same time, it is essential that drinking water regulations are developed within the rigorous, science-based framework established under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

"EPA's new proposals will provide an opportunity for meaningful public input and ultimately lead to more scientifically robust drinking water standards. AWWA and AMWA's goal has always been to help the agency arrive at a regulation that protects water consumers from PFAS, is grounded in science, and is affordable to implement nationwide. We remain committed to this outcome."

About AWWA

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

About AMWA

The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA) has been the unified and definitive voice for the nation's largest publicly owned water systems for over 40 years. AMWA's membership serves more than 160 million people with safe drinking water.

SOURCE American Water Works Association