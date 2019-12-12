AX Semantics Launches Globally To Automate Content Generation For The Digital Age

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AX Semantics, an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) leader, launched globally today, entering the US market with more than 500 customers, including Fortune 500 companies such as Deloitte, Porsche and Nestlé. Widely used within the e-commerce, business, finance and media publishing sectors, AX Semantics' sophisticated, yet easy to use SaaS-based software makes automated content generation accessible to customers of all sizes. As part of its global expansion, AX Semantics has opened an office in Sunnyvale, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Content generation powered by AI is the latest seismic shift for the printed word as 'hybrid' content borne from a partnership between man and machine fills a need for current material around the clock. Recognized as one of the world's top five providers of natural language generation platforms by Gartner, and a top emerging company in the NLG market by Forrester , AX Semantics allows companies, including news organizations, e-commerce, BSS reports and social media, to easily publish unique, high quality content in 110 languages within minutes in every vertical and category.

"AI-powered content generation tools are a must for businesses who want to succeed and scale amidst the perpetual business and cultural shifts arriving with Industry 4.0," said Saim Rolf Alkan, CEO and founder of AX Semantics. "Businesses simply cannot hire the sheer volume of people needed to produce the massive amounts of content required for them to meet their goals and keep pace in the market. Our technology produces any content, in any language, at any scale, and is indistinguishable from content written by a human. Describing the vast quantity of applications for our software makes it sound too magical to believe: it's a little like fairy dust."

AX Semantics' NLG software creates content that can populate an entire website, fill a news section with earnings reports, create weather reports and sports scores, or generate unique descriptions for e-commerce products, which is critical for SEO. The AX Semantics software also empowers writers and creative agencies to produce new, interesting material for brands that is easily and rapidly updated.

AX Semantics' features include:

Multi- and Cross-language Text Generation : currently available in 110 languages – a streamlined translation process makes it easy for companies to enter and serve new countries and markets;

: currently available in 110 languages – a streamlined translation process makes it easy for companies to enter and serve new countries and markets; NLG Output based on Structured Data: allows users to easily configure projects to any structure and import tools and formats including JSON, CSV and Excel;

allows users to easily configure projects to any structure and import tools and formats including JSON, CSV and Excel; Intuitive Inline Editor: enables users to edit in real time and preview text, as well as copy, paste and format text;

enables users to edit in real time and preview text, as well as copy, paste and format text; Easy-to-Use Interface: gives users the ability to review text like an editor and preview content before they draft and publish

gives users the ability to review text like an editor and preview content before they draft and publish Robust Grammar UI: for correction and proofreading; and

for correction and proofreading; and Interactive Tutorials and Live Support: allows users to chat with the AX Semantics customer support team, track support issues, and learn more via interactive tutorials.

AX Semantics offers a subscription-based service, with fees between $279 - $1,599 per month. The software is 100% SaaS – everything is available via web browser, with no programming or IT departments required. Self-service with integrated e-learning allows customers to start automating text within 48 hours, often less.

Learn more at sales@ax-semantics.com or access our press kit here.

About AX Semantics

AX Semantics is an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) software company built to address today's biggest content generation challenges. Our sophisticated, yet easy to use, SaaS-based solution effortlessly creates vast quantities of content at scale - to populate an entire website, fill a news section with earnings reports, generate 1000s of product descriptions for e-commerce brands, produce social media content, create easy-to-read weather and news reports, and more. We make automated content generation - in more than 110 languages, in a manner of minutes - a reality for customers of all sizes within the e-commerce, business, finance and media publishing sectors.

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany with an additional office in Sunnyvale, California, AX Semantics is a privately-held company backed by Airbridge Equity Partners. Follow us on social at Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, or learn more at https://en.ax-semantics.com.

