AX3 Launch Fest: Enter to Win a Pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones (a $500 value)!!

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AX3, The Independent Artist Network, is thrilled to announce the AX3 Launch Fest, a celebration of the highly anticipated beta launch of AX3.com, your ultimate destination for discovering, downloading, streaming, and connecting with the best indie artists from around the globe. To commemorate this momentous occasion, AX3 is offering music enthusiasts the opportunity to win a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones valued at $500 and delve into the captivating world of indie music.

AX3 is dedicated to championing indie artists and showcasing their incredible talent. As a tribute to their artistry, this exclusive contest invites participants to elevate their listening experience to unprecedented levels.

With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, every note, beat, and emotion will come to life, enveloping the listener in a mesmerizing sonic journey.

The contest will run from June 12, 2023 (9:00AM EST) to July 4, 2023 (11:45PM EST). To participate, visit www.ax3.com/pages/ax3-launch-fest, provide a few details, and you're ready to enter! If you don't have an AX3 fan account, a free one will be created for you upon registration. Eligible participants must be residents of the United States and aged 18 or older.

But wait, there's more! Increase your chances of winning by completing optional tasks, such as following their social media pages and more. It's that simple!

The lucky winner will be randomly selected using a reliable drawing tool immediately after the contest ends. The announcement of the winner will take place on July 5, 2023 (10 AM, EST).

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to elevate your indie music journey. Join the AX3 Launch Fest today and prepare to embark on an indie music extravaganza like nothing you've experienced before!

About AX3:

AX3 is the ultimate platform for indie music discovery, streaming, and connection and for indie music artists looking to get their music heard and monetized. Our mission is to bring exceptional indie artists from around the world into the spotlight and provide music enthusiasts with an immersive and unparalleled experience. Our online music service allows artists to easily showcase their work to a global audience, while also selling music downloads and NFTs to fans. With AX3, fans and artists can forge meaningful connections and explore the vibrant landscape of indie music and it empowers artists to take control of their music career and build a loyal following, all while receiving the support they need to thrive in the industry.

