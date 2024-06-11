AXA Art Prize US announces 2024 exhibition shortlist

40 works chosen from nearly 600 student submissions nationwide

Exhibition to go on view in New York this fall

First and second prize to be awarded in November

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has unveiled the 40 student artists selected for the seventh edition of the AXA Art Prize US 2024 Exhibition. After receiving almost 600 submissions from 163 different schools across the country, the shortlisted works will be showcased in an in-person exhibition at the New York Academy of Art this November.

The 2024 Finalists

Submissions were first reviewed by regional jurors from the Prize's Strategic Advisory Board of 30 major art schools and programs in the U.S. including the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and California College of the Arts. The final 40 works in the exhibition, which include paintings, drawings and prints, were chosen by an Exhibition Jury comprised of Ian Alteveer, the Beal Family Chair of Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Sandra Jackson-Dumont, Director and CEO at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, independent curator Monique Long, and independent curator Helen Toomer.

"I absolutely loved being a juror and having access to a vast array of artworks that both surprised and delighted me. I'm intrigued to see the themes emerge from the works being placed together in the Exhibition and hope to meet many of the wonderful artists who created them," said Ms. Toomer.

The shortlisted artists are enrolled at 25 different schools and hail from 20 different states. Seven schools have multiple shortlisted artists: Arizona State University, Bard College, and the School of Visual Arts all have two finalists. The New York Academy of Art generated three finalists, the Fashion Institute of Technology and Rhode Island School of Design both generated four finalists, and Savannah College of Art and Design generated five finalists. Two artists who made previous shortlists were accepted once again in 2024. See full list www.axaxrtprize.com

The Prize

Launched in 2018, the AXA Art Prize US, has established itself as one of the premier student art competitions in the U.S. The competition is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints made by undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in art programs in the US. The first prize is $10,000 and second prize is $5,000; winners will be chosen by renowned artists Huma Bhabha, Jenna Gribbon, and Rob Pruitt alongside Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer– Fine Art & Specie at AXA XL.

Commenting, Ms. Schipf said "At AXA XL, we understand the importance of supporting young and diverse artists by introducing their work to some of the top art minds in the world. We believe that nurturing emerging talent and fostering diversity in the art community is essential for the continued growth and innovation of the industry. This year's exhibition is a testament to our commitment to empowering the next generation of artists and providing them with opportunities to thrive and succeed in the art world."

Previous juries included distinguished artists Nicole Eisenman, Eric Fischl and Amy Sherald (2018); Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin and Tschabalala Self (2019); Julia Chiang, Erik Parker, Laurie Simmons and Salman Toor (2020); Rachel Feinstein, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Garcia Rawles, and Peter Saul (2021); Arcmanoro Niles, Nicolas Party, and Robin F. Williams (2022); and Jules de Balincourt, Damian Loeb, and Mickalene Thomas (2023).

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewellery, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories.

For complete details on the competition visit axaartprize.com and follow the AXA Art Prize US on Instagram and on Facebook.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA Art Prize US