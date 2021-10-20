AXA Gulf, A Leading Insurance Provider In The GCC, Selects GEP SMART Unified Procurement Software Platform To Transform Its Sourcing

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that AXA GULF -- one of the largest international insurance players in the GCC -- has selected GEP SMART™, the industry's leading procurement software platform, following a competitive selection process. GEP SMART™ will enable AXA GULF to manage its sourcing, contracting and supplier management.

Headquartered in Bahrain, AXA Gulf is a multilined one-stop shop insurer with a range of products and services tailored to each customer, covering property & casualty insurance and life & health insurance. AXA Gulf will use GEP SOFTWARE™ to transform procurement and manage its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process for direct and indirect spend. This includes a full range of functions encompassing sourcing and contract management.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About AXA Gulf

AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management. In the Gulf region, AXA has been present for over 70 years, offering a wide range of insurance products and services for corporate, SME and individual customers. AXA in the Gulf is one of the largest international players in the GCC, covering the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar markets, with a workforce of over 800 employees, 15 branches and retail shops regionwide and over 1 million customers. With a range of products and services tailored to each customer, covering property & casualty insurance and life & health insurance, AXA in the Gulf is a multi-lined one-stop shop insurer. Additionally, AXA is focused on helping the world better face climate risk, whilst also extending protection and risk knowledge to the public, in an effort to contribute to global economic development and become a trusted partner for customers in the region. Recognized as a leading insurance brand, AXA has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products. For more information visit www.axa.ae and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

