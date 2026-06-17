AXA XL appoints Allen Kwan to US Broker Management Team

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Kwan has joined AXA XL's U.S. broker management team. In this role as Head of Broker Management, he will be dedicated to supporting Aon and NFP brokers, focusing on strengthening strategic relationships, driving growth initiatives, and enhancing connectivity across AXA XL's insurance products and risk management solutions. Based in New York, he reports to Liz Rychling, AXA XL's Head of Broker Relations, Large Commercial and Mid-Market, in the Americas.

According to Ms. Rychling, "Allen brings a strong blend of underwriting expertise, distribution leadership, and a proven record of improving the broker and client experience. He will be a key link between our Aon & NFP broker partners and AXA XL's product leaders, ensuring brokers have direct access to the specialized expertise and innovative solutions they need to help clients manage risk and grow. He will work closely with regional and national broker leadership and product heads to align priorities, deliver tailored solutions, and advance AXA XL's commitment to creating exceptional value for clients through its broker partners."

Mr. Kwan joins AXA XL from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, where he led US Customer and Distribution Management. In that role, he was responsible for broker strategy and growth, strategic customer engagement, and initiatives spanning underwriting, international programs, and alternative risk transfer. He joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2012 as a Property Underwriter and held increasingly senior positions in regional sales and customer and distribution management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kwan held operations and underwriting roles at Zurich Insurance and Beazley Insurance Group, developing expertise in multinational property programs, cyber, and financial lines. Mr. Kwan holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College in Moraga, California and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from California State University East Bay in Hayward, California.

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL